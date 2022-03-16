Hey you! Yeah, you!! Join the B5Q Bracket Challenge!!!

HERE IS THE LINK TO SIGN UP!

You should join the B5Q Bracket Challenge group over on ESPN. It’ll be fun! We promise! While we legally can’t offer you a cash prize or any prize really, we’ll figure out something fun for the winner.

Maybe we’ll have the winner pick a roundtable topic (related to Wisconsin in some way) and then the staff and the winner can discuss it on here? I don’t know, we’ve got time to figure this out. Stop pressuring us!

Anyways, this year’s bracket seems really wide open and the Big Ten is already 1-0, so I’m feeling confident that a minimum of five Big Ten teams are going to reach the Sweet 16 and probably two will win the national title after the championship game goes into 42 overtimes and they just call it a draw between Wisconsin and ::checks which conference teams are on the other side of the bracket:: let’s say Indiana for maximum hilarity.

