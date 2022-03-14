 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 337: The Badgers are going dancing in Milwaukee

Listen in as Tyler recap’s the end of the regular season and turns the page to the Big Dance!

By TylerHunt
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Big Ten Tournament - Michigan State v Wisconsin Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty of basketball to talk about as we finish up the regular season and conference tournaments and set out sights on March Madness. To start, we discuss some awards handed out to Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn, and Head Coach Greg Gard. After that, we get into the Big Ten Tournament and dive into what we can take from Wisconsin’s quarterfinal loss to Michigan State. After that, we take a look at Wisconsin’s draw for the NCAA tournament and take brief dive into their opening-round opponent, Colgate.

In the back of the show, we talk some football news as Wisconsin reportedly has a new offensive assistant coach. After that, we talk about some new offers that went out to a couple of high-profile quarterback prospects. Enjoy!

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...