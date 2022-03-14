2022 NCAA Tournament: Midwest Region breakdown

Earlier on Sunday, the NCAA selection committee released the full bracket for the 2022 men’s basketball tournament. Your Wisconsin Badgers will be the 3-seed in the Midwest Region and will play 14-seed Colgate in the first round. We’ll have a full breakdown of Colgate’s season on Monday for you, but for now, let’s take a brief look at how the rest of the teams in UW’s bracket fared this season.
Seed: 1
Record: 28-6 overall, 14-4 Big 12, Big 12 double champions
KenPom: 6
NET: 6
Seed: 2
Record: 27-5 overall, 15-3 SEC, SEC champions
KenPom: 10
NET: 12
Wisconsin Badgers
Seed: 3
Record: 24-7 overall, 15-5 Big Ten, Big Ten champions
KenPom: 34
NET: 24
Providence Friars
Seed: 4
Record: 25-5 overall, 14-3 Big East, Big East champions
KenPom: 49
NET: 33
Seed: 5
Record: 26-9 overall, 12-8 Big Ten, Big Ten Tournament champions
KenPom: 13
NET: 14
Seed: 6
Record: 22-11 overall, 9-9 SEC
KenPom: 19
NET: 18
Seed: 7
Record: 26-7 overall, 14-6 Pac-12
KenPom: 42
NET: 35
San Diego State Aztecs
Seed: 8
Record: 23-8 overall, 13-4 Mountain West
KenPom: 22
NET: 25
Creighton Blue Jays
Seed: 9
Record: 22-11 overall, 12-7 Big East
KenPom: 53
NET: 55
Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes
Seed: 10
Record: 23-10 overall, 14-6 ACC
KenPom: 62
NET: 62
Seed: 11
Record: 20-12 overall, 7-11 Big 12
KenPom: 48
NET: 49
Richmond Spiders
Seed: 12
Record: 23-12 overall, 10-8 Atlantic 10, Atlantic 10 Tournament champions
KenPom: 83
NET: 82
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Seed: 13
Record: 30-4 overall, 18-0 Summit League, Summit League double champions
KenPom: 71
NET: 65
Colgate Raiders
Seed: 14
Record: 23-11 overall, 16-2 Patriot League, Patriot League double champions
KenPom: 119
NET: 128
Jacksonville State
Seed: 15
Record: 21-10 overall, 13-3 Atlantic Sun, Atlantic Sun champions
KenPom: 146
NET: 142
Texas Southern
Seed: 16
Record: 15-12 overall, 13-5 SWAC, SWAC Tournament champions
KenPom: 188
NET: 197
Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Seed: 16
Record: 23-11 overall, 7-7 Southland, Southland Tournament champions
KenPom: 243
NET: 241
