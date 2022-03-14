2022 NCAA Tournament: Midwest Region breakdown

Earlier on Sunday, the NCAA selection committee released the full bracket for the 2022 men’s basketball tournament. Your Wisconsin Badgers will be the 3-seed in the Midwest Region and will play 14-seed Colgate in the first round. We’ll have a full breakdown of Colgate’s season on Monday for you, but for now, let’s take a brief look at how the rest of the teams in UW’s bracket fared this season.

Kansas Jayhawks

Seed: 1

Record: 28-6 overall, 14-4 Big 12, Big 12 double champions

KenPom: 6

NET: 6

Auburn Tigers

Seed: 2

Record: 27-5 overall, 15-3 SEC, SEC champions

KenPom: 10

NET: 12

Wisconsin Badgers

Seed: 3

Record: 24-7 overall, 15-5 Big Ten, Big Ten champions

KenPom: 34

NET: 24

Providence Friars

Seed: 4

Record: 25-5 overall, 14-3 Big East, Big East champions

KenPom: 49

NET: 33

Iowa Hawkeyes

Seed: 5

Record: 26-9 overall, 12-8 Big Ten, Big Ten Tournament champions

KenPom: 13

NET: 14

LSU Tigers

Seed: 6

Record: 22-11 overall, 9-9 SEC

KenPom: 19

NET: 18

USC Trojans

Seed: 7

Record: 26-7 overall, 14-6 Pac-12

KenPom: 42

NET: 35

San Diego State Aztecs

Seed: 8

Record: 23-8 overall, 13-4 Mountain West

KenPom: 22

NET: 25

Creighton Blue Jays

Seed: 9

Record: 22-11 overall, 12-7 Big East

KenPom: 53

NET: 55

Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes

Seed: 10

Record: 23-10 overall, 14-6 ACC

KenPom: 62

NET: 62

Iowa State Cyclones

Seed: 11

Record: 20-12 overall, 7-11 Big 12

KenPom: 48

NET: 49

Richmond Spiders

Seed: 12

Record: 23-12 overall, 10-8 Atlantic 10, Atlantic 10 Tournament champions

KenPom: 83

NET: 82

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Seed: 13

Record: 30-4 overall, 18-0 Summit League, Summit League double champions

KenPom: 71

NET: 65

Colgate Raiders

Seed: 14

Record: 23-11 overall, 16-2 Patriot League, Patriot League double champions

KenPom: 119

NET: 128

Jacksonville State

Seed: 15

Record: 21-10 overall, 13-3 Atlantic Sun, Atlantic Sun champions

KenPom: 146

NET: 142

Texas Southern

Seed: 16

Record: 15-12 overall, 13-5 SWAC, SWAC Tournament champions

KenPom: 188

NET: 197

Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Seed: 16

Record: 23-11 overall, 7-7 Southland, Southland Tournament champions

KenPom: 243

NET: 241