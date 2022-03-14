 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NCAA Tournament: Midwest Region breakdown

Here is a quick look at all of the other teams in Wisconsin’s region.

By Drew Hamm
Texas Tech v Kansas
Top-seeded Kansas will be a favorite to make the Final Four out of the Midwest Region.
Earlier on Sunday, the NCAA selection committee released the full bracket for the 2022 men’s basketball tournament. Your Wisconsin Badgers will be the 3-seed in the Midwest Region and will play 14-seed Colgate in the first round. We’ll have a full breakdown of Colgate’s season on Monday for you, but for now, let’s take a brief look at how the rest of the teams in UW’s bracket fared this season.

Kansas Jayhawks

Seed: 1
Record: 28-6 overall, 14-4 Big 12, Big 12 double champions
KenPom: 6
NET: 6

Auburn Tigers

Seed: 2
Record: 27-5 overall, 15-3 SEC, SEC champions
KenPom: 10
NET: 12

Wisconsin Badgers

Seed: 3
Record: 24-7 overall, 15-5 Big Ten, Big Ten champions
KenPom: 34
NET: 24

Providence Friars

Seed: 4
Record: 25-5 overall, 14-3 Big East, Big East champions
KenPom: 49
NET: 33

Iowa Hawkeyes

Seed: 5
Record: 26-9 overall, 12-8 Big Ten, Big Ten Tournament champions
KenPom: 13
NET: 14

LSU Tigers

Seed: 6
Record: 22-11 overall, 9-9 SEC
KenPom: 19
NET: 18

USC Trojans

Seed: 7
Record: 26-7 overall, 14-6 Pac-12
KenPom: 42
NET: 35

San Diego State Aztecs

Seed: 8
Record: 23-8 overall, 13-4 Mountain West
KenPom: 22
NET: 25

Creighton Blue Jays

Seed: 9
Record: 22-11 overall, 12-7 Big East
KenPom: 53
NET: 55

Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes

Seed: 10
Record: 23-10 overall, 14-6 ACC
KenPom: 62
NET: 62

Iowa State Cyclones

Seed: 11
Record: 20-12 overall, 7-11 Big 12
KenPom: 48
NET: 49

Richmond Spiders

Seed: 12
Record: 23-12 overall, 10-8 Atlantic 10, Atlantic 10 Tournament champions
KenPom: 83
NET: 82

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Seed: 13
Record: 30-4 overall, 18-0 Summit League, Summit League double champions
KenPom: 71
NET: 65

Colgate Raiders

Seed: 14
Record: 23-11 overall, 16-2 Patriot League, Patriot League double champions
KenPom: 119
NET: 128

Jacksonville State

Seed: 15
Record: 21-10 overall, 13-3 Atlantic Sun, Atlantic Sun champions
KenPom: 146
NET: 142

Texas Southern

Seed: 16
Record: 15-12 overall, 13-5 SWAC, SWAC Tournament champions
KenPom: 188
NET: 197

Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Seed: 16
Record: 23-11 overall, 7-7 Southland, Southland Tournament champions
KenPom: 243
NET: 241

