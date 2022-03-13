Selection Sunday: Wisconsin earns 3-seed in Midwest Region, will play in Milwaukee

After losing their last two games before Selection Sunday, many were worried that the co-Big Ten champion Wisconsin Badgers (24-7 overall) men’s basketball team might drop to a 4-seed and, more importantly, away from a grouping that played their first two games in Milwaukee.

Well, those worries were unfounded as the Badgers were placed as a 3-seed in the Midwest Region and will play their first game in Milwaukee on Friday.

Wisconsin’s opening opponent will be 14-seed Colgate Raiders (23-11 overall) the champions out of the Patriot League. The other top seeds in the region are 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks, 2-seed Auburn Tigers and 4-seed Providence Friars.

The Big Ten got nine teams in the Big Dance, featuring:

7-seed Michigan State (West) vs. 10-seed Davidson

11-seed Rutgers (West) vs. 11-seed Notre Dame, First Four

4-seed Illinois (South) vs. 13-seed Chattanooga (and former UW assistant Lamont Paris)

11-seed Michigan (South) vs. 6-seed Colorado State

7-seed Ohio State (South) vs. 10-seed Loyola Chicago

5-seed Iowa (Midwest) vs. 12-seed Richmond

12-seed Indiana (East) vs. 12-seed Wyoming, First Four

3-seed Purdue (East) vs. 14-seed Yale

We will have much more about the Badgers and Raiders in the coming days and we will update you on what time and channel the game will be played at/on.