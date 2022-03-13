Wisconsin football recruiting: UW adds ATH/TE Angel Toombs as preferred walk-on to 2022 class

On Saturday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers added one more piece to their 2022 recruiting class. ATH/TE Angel Toombs (Milwaukee) out of Rufus King High School announced that he will be making the short trip to Madison to continue his football career this coming fall.

After some brief internet sleuthing (later confirmed by Jon McNamara’s reporting) and existing knowledge of colleges in the Twin Cities area, we figured out that Toombs had been committed to play at D-II Concordia (St. Paul, Minn.) University but announced earlier in the week that he was de-committing.

Toombs lists himself on his Hudl tape as playing tight end and outside linebacker and he has great size for either. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs around 220 pounds and, according to McNamara, is coming into Wisconsin on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end.

Toombs looks like he has the potential to be an effective blocker while also having enough athleticism to make some plays after the catch. There are obvious caveats about walk-ons, but Wisconsin has a long history of taking in-state talents like Toombs and turning them into all-Big Ten caliber talents.

Wisconsin also recently offered Toombs’ teammate, 2023 3-star RB Nate White, and perhaps the newest Badger can get in White’s ear about staying home and playing for the cardinal and white.