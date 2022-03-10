Wisconsin football recruiting: a number of offers come out of Junior Day

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2023 3-star RB Nate White (Milwaukee) out of Rufus King High School received an offer from Wisconsin over the weekend at Junior Day. White has other offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan. He is also, notably, the first in-state prospect to get a UW offer for the 2023 class. White is 6-foot-0 and weighs around 175 pounds. He also plays cornerback at King, but the Badgers offered him on the offensive side of the ball. According to the On3 Consensus, White is the No. 606 player and the No. 42 RB in the country while also being the top player in Wisconsin. As a junior, White ran for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games. He has good speed, is shifty in traffic and is able to lower the shoulder to get extra yards. Here is his Hudl tape.

I had a great time today @BadgerFootball junior day and some great conversations with some of the coaching staff!#AGTG

I’m also very blessed to announce that I have received another offer from Wisconsin!!@WisFBRecruiting @bobby_engram @CoachTurnerUW ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nSo0qd5LSz — Nate White (@hollywoodN34) March 7, 2022

2023 3-star DL Brooks Bahr (Wilmette, Ill.) out of Loyola Academy also earned an offer coming out of Junior Day. Bahr has other offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and others. He has taken a visit to Notre Dame, but doesn’t have an offer from them yet. Bahr is 6-foot-6 and weighs somewhere in the neighborhood of 260 pounds. According to the On3 Consensus, he is the No. 476 player and No. 58 DL in the country while also being the No. 8 player in the state of Illinois. He was named all-conference and all-state during his junior year and shows good strength and burst on the defensive line. Here is his Hudl tape.

Excited to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin! @CoachKolodziej pic.twitter.com/YstD8qQoHZ — Brooks Bahr (@BrooksBahr99) March 6, 2022

2023 3-star TE/DE Jackson Carver (Culver, Ind.) out of The Culver Academies earned an offer too. He has around 25 offers featuring Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and most of the Ivy League. He has taken a couple of visits to Notre Dame, but the Irish haven’t offered yet. Carver is an interesting prospect: he has only played one year of high school football, he reclassified into the ‘23 class and could play either position at the next level, according to Rivals ($). Wisconsin didn’t specify which side of the ball they’d want him on. Carver is 6-foot-6 and weighs north of 220 pounds, so he has the frame to add more weight for either of his positional options. The 247 Composite ranks him as the No. 563 player and No. 29 TE in the country and the No. 9 player in Indiana. He is definitely an athletic matchup nightmare at TE, but is still quite raw. Here is his Hudl tape. This is a recruitment I’m interested in following, because he could blow up into a highly rated player this fall.

2023 3-star ATH/CB Kahlil Tate (Chicago) out of Kenwood Academy was the fourth, and final, offer to come out of Wisconsin’s Junior Day so far. Tate has accumulated nearly 20 offers featuring Boston College, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others. It sounds like the Hawkeyes and Badgers may be two of Tate’s top choices right now. Tate is rated as the No. 501 player and No. 44 ATH in the country and No. 10 player in Illinois by the 247 Composite. The On3 Consensus has him as the No. 515 player and No. 29 ATH in the nation. Tate stands about 6-foot-1 and weighs around 180 pounds and would profile as a bigger corner that Wisconsin seems to be going after recently. Tate was all-conference as a junior and recorded 63 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles on defense while racking up 451 yards and catching 10 touchdowns on offense. Here is his Hudl tape.

Junior Day visitors