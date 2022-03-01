 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

In tweets: the Wisconsin Badgers are Big Ten Champions

New, 15 comments

The crazy bastards did it. They did it.

By Drew Hamm
Purdue v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The game has been over for more than an hour and I still can’t quite wrap my head around what happened. The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers, which is already a hilarious thing to type since they were projected to finish around tenth in the conference, not the country, won a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Tuesday night.

UW beat Purdue, for the second time this season, thanks to a last second, step back three pointer from true freshman Chucky Hepburn.

Here are some of the reactions that the online community had to one of the craziest games, and seasons, Wisconsin has ever had.

Former players had plenty to say about the team, coach Greg Gard, potential national player of the year Johnny Davis and, the man of the moment, Hepburn.

Micah Potter was, needless to say, excited about the last shot.

Reactions from the Nitty Gritty as Tyler Wahl steals Purdue’s inbounds pass to clinch the victory.

Reactions from the crowd after Hepburn’s shot.

How the end of the game was called by the legendary Matt Lepay.

Court stormings are fun and good.

Andy Katz, a Wisconsin alum and BTN personality, was pleased with how the game turned out.

As we’ve said many, many times...they don’t call him Jeff Badman.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh spoke to the crowd after the game.

And because we are a fair and balanced blog, here are some Purdue reactions!

Lol. Lmao.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...