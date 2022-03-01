In tweets: the Wisconsin Badgers are Big Ten Champions

The game has been over for more than an hour and I still can’t quite wrap my head around what happened. The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers, which is already a hilarious thing to type since they were projected to finish around tenth in the conference, not the country, won a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Tuesday night.

UW beat Purdue, for the second time this season, thanks to a last second, step back three pointer from true freshman Chucky Hepburn.

Here are some of the reactions that the online community had to one of the craziest games, and seasons, Wisconsin has ever had.

Former players had plenty to say about the team, coach Greg Gard, potential national player of the year Johnny Davis and, the man of the moment, Hepburn.

I am just so happy for this @BadgerMBB team. I could go on and on about them but I am just so happy for them. This is their moment. An incredible group of people that represent the best school in the world in an amazing way. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 2, 2022

Great teams show up in big moments. @BadgerMBB has shown up all year. Couldn’t be happier for this team and staff. Gardo coach of the year. @JohnnyDavis player of the year. Give them the damn 1 seed @MarchMadnessMBB — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 2, 2022

Micah Potter was, needless to say, excited about the last shot.

Reactions from the Nitty Gritty as Tyler Wahl steals Purdue’s inbounds pass to clinch the victory.

Reactions from the crowd after Hepburn’s shot.

How the end of the game was called by the legendary Matt Lepay.

Court stormings are fun and good.

Andy Katz, a Wisconsin alum and BTN personality, was pleased with how the game turned out.

Unbelievable ending in Madison. @BadgerMBB get a piece of the @B1GMBBall title. What an ending. Back-to-back backboard shots from Johnny Davis and the game winner from Chucky Hepburn sandwiched around the Jaden Ivey 3. Incredible season for the Badgers. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 2, 2022

As we’ve said many, many times...they don’t call him Jeff Badman.

PUT WISCONSIN ON THE 1 LINE, YOU COWARDS!!!!! — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 2, 2022

Athletic director Chris McIntosh spoke to the crowd after the game.

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh addressed the crowd. He said he knows three things.



1) We have the best damn fans in the league.

2) We have the best damn coaches in the league.

3) We have the best damn players in the league.



Damn straight. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 2, 2022

And because we are a fair and balanced blog, here are some Purdue reactions!

Purdue had every opportunity to win the Big Ten and just couldn’t find a way to win either of the last two games. What a disappointment. March matters more of course but damn this sucks. — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) March 2, 2022

two nonsense well-defended banked-in threes in the last 30 seconds to seal the B10 title for Wisconsin, second straight game lost on a last second three, fourth game this year lost on a game winning three.

Purdue sports is the #1 cause of ulcers. — Aneesh (@aneeshswamy) March 2, 2022

I think what is annoying about these losses is how legitimately frustrating they are. Stretch with a baaaad lineup in the first half plus 11/20 free throws and it still takes two banked in shots to lose. Anyway I need to not care but I can’t not care so instead I’ll seethe. — E (@bitsycs) March 2, 2022

One of these years, randoms won't have career games against Purdue, lucky/miracle shots won't fall against Purdue, refs will learn how to officiate Purdue's bigs & no one on Purdue's roster will get hurt.



And people wonder why Purdue fans have a complex.



Always tho, #BoilerUp! — Purdue Basketball Stats (@Purdue_BB_Stats) March 2, 2022

Lol. Lmao.