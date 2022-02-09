Badgers in the NFL: four Wisconsin players invited to Draft Combine

With the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl in the books, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft Combine for those of you who are draftniks. On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced a list of 324 prospects who are invited to attend this year’s combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.

The Wisconsin Badgers have four players on the invite list:

OL Logan Bruss

LB Leo Chenal

TE Jake Ferguson

LB Jack Sanborn

Our guys are officially headed to the @NFL combine pic.twitter.com/uxLAtTxERz — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 9, 2022

Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan is also on the list with his Notre Dame teammates.

We’ll dive deep into mock drafts as things get closer to the actual draft but as of right now there aren’t any legitimate first round prospects from Wisconsin and most everyone seems to agree that the Badgers will probably start hearing their names called in the third round and after.

Bruss has good potential as a versatile lineman that has experience playing multiple positions, Chenal and Sanborn both have impressive resumes at linebacker and will probably be undervalued (like many Wisconsin linebackers before them) before making the team and eventually earning a starting spot (::nods at T.J. Edwards::), and Ferguson has caught a pass in literally every game that he has played while wearing a Wisconsin helmet and will be a nice addition to any team’s receiving corps.

Can’t wait to overanalyze all of their weight lifting and sprinting numbers!