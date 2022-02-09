 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

B5Q Blogopean Union: we hope Johnny Davis gets a new jersey that won’t rip by itself next game

New, 2 comments

Plus: D’Mitrik Trice gets to play with his brother; Ann-Renée Desbiens shuts down the USA; and Sam Dekker and Dana Rettke are looking good overseas.

By Drew Hamm
Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Day 4 Photo by Li Jun/China News Service via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Daryl Watts lit the lamp five times over the weekend and earned some hardware.
  • Hopefully new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram can develop some passing concepts that make it so Braelon Allen doesn’t see so many eight-man fronts next season. Not that it really bothered Allen, I suppose.
  • Brothers D’Mitrik Trice and Travis Trice are going to be playing on the SAME TEAM in Poland. That’s pretty cool.
  • After the Wisconsin wrestling match at Iowa over the weekend, Austin Gomez posted this on Twitter. A brief synopsis is that fans were heckling Gomez, and his family, and used racist phrases while doing it.

This is obviously completely unacceptable and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly by Iowa’s administration. Athletic director Chris McIntosh released a statement and it sounds like they are working with Iowa to get this issue resolved. Sports are fun and important, in my humble opinion, but there is no reason, ever, for things to escalate to racism. Players’ families should also not be harassed. Talking trash is fun, but there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed.

  • The new wrestling rankings are out and the Badgers, as a team, are still in the top-ten.
  • Different jersey, same Rettke.
  • The men’s hockey series against Notre Dame this weekend has been postponed. Could save everyone some time and just give the Fighting Irish the sweep, but presumably the players still want to play.
  • That No. 51 for Wisconsin was pretty good on Tuesday night.
  • Sam Dekker has quickly gotten comfortable (again) in Turkey. Hard to say if he’ll get another look in the NBA, but he is carving out a successful career in Turkey and that is definitely something to hang his hat on.
  • The NFL awards show is on Thursday night and these two guys could be bringing home some serious hardware.
  • Badgers legend Ann-Renee Desbiens made 51 saves to lead Team Canada to a 4-2 win over the U.S. on Monday night.
  • Nebrasketball, both men’s and women’s, won their respective Big Ten Freshman of the Week award...again.
  • A severely shorthanded Indiana men’s basketball team fell to Northwestern on Tuesday night.

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 13 Illinois 68 - No. 3 Purdue 84
Michigan 58 - Penn State 57
Indiana 51 - Northwestern 59

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

Rutgers 57 - No. 21 Ohio State 61

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...