B5Q Blogopean Union: we hope Johnny Davis gets a new jersey that won’t rip by itself next game

This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Daryl Watts lit the lamp five times over the weekend and earned some hardware.

Hopefully new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram can develop some passing concepts that make it so Braelon Allen doesn’t see so many eight-man fronts next season. Not that it really bothered Allen, I suppose.

Most rushing yards when facing 8+ defenders in the box this season



Braelon Allen: 814

Tavion Thomas: 764

Abram Smith: 677 pic.twitter.com/exgCW8UsVv — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 8, 2022

Brothers D’Mitrik Trice and Travis Trice are going to be playing on the SAME TEAM in Poland. That’s pretty cool.

The Lord continues to show blessings! Get the opportunity to play professional ball with my big brother ( @Ttrice20 ) in Poland! Excited to start yet another chapter in my life! All Glory To God — D'Mitrik Trice (@DMitrikTrice0) February 8, 2022

After the Wisconsin wrestling match at Iowa over the weekend, Austin Gomez posted this on Twitter. A brief synopsis is that fans were heckling Gomez, and his family, and used racist phrases while doing it.

I don’t owe this to anyone but I wanted to make a statement about what happened this past weekend at CHA. I appreciate all the support from everyone.



The Wisconsin faculty and I have been contacted and have a phone call set up for tomorrow with personnel from Iowa.



GO BADGERS pic.twitter.com/TwNeP0xPvh — Austin Gomez (@agomez_149) February 8, 2022

This is obviously completely unacceptable and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly by Iowa’s administration. Athletic director Chris McIntosh released a statement and it sounds like they are working with Iowa to get this issue resolved. Sports are fun and important, in my humble opinion, but there is no reason, ever, for things to escalate to racism. Players’ families should also not be harassed. Talking trash is fun, but there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed.

Statement from AD Chris McIntosh: pic.twitter.com/EGmAsSbG9F — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 8, 2022

The new wrestling rankings are out and the Badgers, as a team, are still in the top-ten.

8️⃣? Make that 6️⃣ now



InterMat rankings are OUT ‼️



And… The Badgers are ranked #️⃣9️⃣ in the NWCA Coaches Poll for the second week in a row



#️⃣6️⃣ Barnett

#️⃣6️⃣ Hamiti

#️⃣7️⃣ Gomez

#️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ Hillger

#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Amos

#️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ McNally

#️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Weiler

#️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ Model



Next up… Illinois pic.twitter.com/78rp0Ddvhl — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 8, 2022

Different jersey, same Rettke.

Rettke's IMPRESSIVE Debut !



The middle blocker officially played her FIRST match in the @LegaVolleyFem last Sunday for @VeroVolleyMonza & beat the reigning champions @imocovolley.



Dana scored 1️⃣5️⃣ pts (10 attacks, 3 blocks & 2 aces).



Full match replay on VBTV. pic.twitter.com/2zebe0wzlL — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) February 8, 2022

The men’s hockey series against Notre Dame this weekend has been postponed. Could save everyone some time and just give the Fighting Irish the sweep, but presumably the players still want to play.

No rescheduled date announced yet for the #Badgers series against Notre Dame. I've heard they're trying to rearrange women's hockey and possibly women's basketball home games this weekend to accommodate a potential Saturday-Sunday men's hockey series. https://t.co/eiEqHagibl — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 9, 2022

That No. 51 for Wisconsin was pretty good on Tuesday night.

Sam Dekker has quickly gotten comfortable (again) in Turkey. Hard to say if he’ll get another look in the NBA, but he is carving out a successful career in Turkey and that is definitely something to hang his hat on.

A quick update on @dekker - he's averaging 15.1 PPG while shooting 51% from the floor (41% from 3pt) in the Turkish Super League. His mechanics on his shot look great, his cuts look sharp, and is running the floor exceptionally well. Highlights from his last 5 games ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yIzAMe6mO3 — Gunnar Person (@GPer23) February 8, 2022

The NFL awards show is on Thursday night and these two guys could be bringing home some serious hardware.

Just a couple Badgers at the #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/JLeQ9Njla6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 7, 2022

Badgers legend Ann-Renee Desbiens made 51 saves to lead Team Canada to a 4-2 win over the U.S. on Monday night.

telling my kids this is the Great Wall of China pic.twitter.com/VsbyY5lTSv — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 8, 2022

Nebrasketball, both men’s and women’s, won their respective Big Ten Freshman of the Week award...again.

A severely shorthanded Indiana men’s basketball team fell to Northwestern on Tuesday night.

Sources: The five Indiana players out for tonight's game at Northwestern are expected to serve a one-game suspension. #iubb https://t.co/8Yi88d2Qfa — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) February 9, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 13 Illinois 68 - No. 3 Purdue 84

Michigan 58 - Penn State 57

Indiana 51 - Northwestern 59

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

Rutgers 57 - No. 21 Ohio State 61