Wisconsin football: WR Isaac Smith has entered the transfer portal

According to Rivals.com and 247 Sports, Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Isaac Smith has entered the transfer portal. A former 3-star prospect, Smith was listed as a redshirt freshman in 2021 and did not see any snaps with the Badgers during his career. He is the second wide receiver to enter the portal in the past week, following the footsteps of AJ Abbott who left the program last Wednesday.

A former 2020 recruit out of Memphis, Tenn, he is the fourth player from his class no longer with the program, joining RB Jalen Berger, LB Malik Reed and WR Devin Chandler.

Out of high school, Smith was fairly lightly recruited with reported offers from Army and Missouri as well as a smattering of FCS and Ivy League opportunities before his commitment back in September of 2019.

Smith’s choice does not come as a huge shock though given the emergence of Markus Allen and Skyler Bell from the 2021 recruiting class, and the fact that his decision follows the announcement of five newcomers to the position room for next season via position switches (Dean Engram), transfer commitments (Keontez Lewis), and 2022 recruits (Tommy McIntosh, Vinny Anthony and Chris Brooks).

Smith’s departure is part of a complete overhaul for the wide receiver room, as WR coach Alvis Whitted will be replacing three of their top four on the depth chart. Where Smith winds up will be interesting to monitor, and we wish him the best of luck wherever he lands.