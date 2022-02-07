 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: huge women’s hockey showdown on Monday night! USA! USA! USA!

Plus: the women’s basketball team had a massive crowd on Saturday; Joe Pavelski is a good gambler; and Bobby Engram doesn’t say much at his press conference!

By Drew Hamm
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Sorry about the lack of these posts last week. I was in rough shape with the stomach flu for a preposterously long time and one of my kids had it before me and, well, you get the point. Anyways, I’m feeling much better and it’s time to see what’s up in the Wisconsin athletics-sphere!
  • The women’s basketball team beat Illinois on Sunday in front of a huge crowd at the Kohl Center. We mentioned this on Twitter after the game, but what Marisa Moseley and her coaching staff have done in under a year is truly remarkable. The team has bought in and the results are showing up on the court too. There are five games left in the regular season (and at least one in the Big Ten Tournament) and the Badgers already have more wins than last year. The team has positive momentum and if they can take that to the recruiting trail and up the talent floor of this team...Wisconsin could have something cooking here in a couple of years.
  • I like watching world-class athletes do things that are only tangentially related to their sport.
  • We didn’t really cover new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram’s first press conference on Friday because he, well, didn’t really say a whole lot. Very Chrystian!
  • Two Wisconsin legends chasing their dreams overseas.
  • The biggest game of the Olympics group stage is Monday night at 10:10 p.m. CT. There will be Badgers-a-plenty as well as many other names you may remember from college hockey too. USA-Canada, it doesn’t get much better than this.
  • T.J. Watt just can’t turn off the playmaking instincts even in the Pro Bowl. Eat it, Kirk Cousins!
  • Barry Alvarez’s grandson had an impressive Senior Bowl, leading his team with three catches (with a touchdown) and leading the game with 62 receiving yards.
  • Really nice play by the Badgers and goal by Mathieu De St. Phalle. Wisconsin got swept by Ohio State and have now lost six straight games.
  • This Wisconsin History account is cool because it highlights stuff you either didn’t know or may have forgotten. I had never heard of Lee Kemp, but he was clearly one of the best athletes to ever come through Wisconsin.

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 18 Illinois 74 - Indiana 57
Northwestern 87 - Nebraska 63
Michigan 76 - No. 4 Purdue 82
No. 13 Michigan State 63 - Rutgers 84
Maryland 67 - No. 16 Ohio State 82
Minnesota 59 - Iowa 71

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

Northwestern 80 - Purdue 67
Nebraska 65 - No. 17 Maryland 80
Purdue 57 - No. 5 Indiana 64
Northwestern 78 - Penn State 72
Michigan State 60 - Minnesota 71
No. 21 Iowa 90 - No. 6 Michigan 98

