Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 329: A win is a win right Wisconsin basketball fans?

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a little bit of football and a rough basketball game to recap. First, we start with football and talk about the Class of 2022 being finalized after Signing came and went. After that, we discuss our takeaways from the Bobby Engram introductory press conference. To round things out we continue with our depth chart series and dive into what the tight end room will look like next year.

In the back half of the show, we get into some basketball discussion and start with the Badgers latest contest against Penn State. Was it a pretty game? Not in the slightest. Did it set back basketball 100 years? Maybe. Are you a sicko if you watched the entire thing? Absolutely. After discussing that game we look ahead to Michigan State as the Badgers get ready for a rematch later this week.