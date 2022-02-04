Badgers in the NFL: Super Bowl Edition

- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The seven-year veteran started 15 regular season games and all three playoff games at right tackle for the NFC Champions this season. Havenstein will play in his second Super Bowl next week, having also made it with the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots in 2019.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards was a key cog in the Rams’ offensive line this season, starting all 17 regular season games and all three playoff games at left guard. The former fifth-round pick will be playing in his first career Super Bowl and has turned into a nice late-round starter for the Rams.
In addition to Havenstein and Edwards, there have been a number of Wisconsin players that have played in and won Super Bowls in recent years.
- James White, RB (Patriots): White has won three Super Bowls during his eight-year career with the Patriots. He will be remembered for his incredible game in the Pats’ comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. White hauled in a Super Bowl record 14 catches for 110 receiving yards and three total touchdowns, including the winning score in overtime.
- Corey Clement, RB (Eagles): Clement etched his name in Eagles history with his performance in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots. He finished with four catches for 100 receiving yards and one incredible touchdown in the win.
- Beau Allen, DT (Eagles): Allen was also on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl roster and recorded two tackles in their win over the Patriots.
- Owen Daniels, TE (Broncos): Daniels won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016 to cap off an impressive ten-year career. In the final game of his career, Daniels was targeted twice and hauled in one catch for 18 yards in Denver’s win over the Panthers.
- Chris Maragos, LB (Seahawks, Eagles): Maragos was a special teams contributor for the Seahawks in their Super Bowl win over the Broncos in 2014. He earned a second Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, but didn’t play in the big game after being put on injured reserve earlier in the season.
- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson has played in two Super Bowls in his eleven-year NFL career. In just his second season, Wilson led the Seahawks to a blowout win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. The following year, the Seahawks made it back to the big game but lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.
- O’Brien Schofield, DE (Seahawks): Schofield won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle and recorded one tackle in their win over the Broncos. The seven-year veteran was also on the Seahawks team that lost to the Patriots in 2015.
- Travis Beckum, TE (Giants): Beckum played for the Giants in their Super Bowl XLVI win over the undefeated Patriots, but tore his ACL in the game. He played in 13 regular season games and all four playoff games before the injury.
- Jonathan Casillas, LB (Saints, Patriots): Casillas played special teams for the Saints in their Super Bowl XLVI win over the Colts and was credited with recovering the infamous onside kick that began the second half. The eight-year veteran won his second Super Bowl with the Patriots when they beat the Seahawks in 2015.
- Jim Sorgi, QB (Colts): Sorgi won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts and served as Peyton Manning’s backup for the 2006 season.
