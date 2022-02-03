Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 328: So many football additions + Illinois recap

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to after a busy week for Wisconsin football. To start, we discuss the final decision from Caleb Williams as he heads for USC. After that, we touch on the wideout room adding Dean Engram and losing AJ Abbott to the transfer portal. To round things out, we do a deep dive into the wideout depth chart for next season.

Later in the show, we have some recruiting to discuss as the Badgers picked up two new walk on’s to the 2022 class. Additionally, Wisconsin also picked up their 15th scholarship member of the 2022 group in Chris Brooks, Jr. Lastly, we touch on the transfer commitment of Bryce Carey from Northern Illinois.

To finish out the show we discuss Wisconsin/Illinois men’s hoops with a focus on the Badgers shooting woes and another dominating performance from Kofi Cockburn. Let’s discuss and then purge that game from our memory, cool? Cool.