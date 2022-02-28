Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 334: Rutgers recap + some big news

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to get to as we get the week started. First, we talk about Wisconsin football looking to hire a new offensive assistant to the staff, likely to fill in for Gary Brown who has been dealing with health issues. We wish him the best!

After that, we transition to basketball as we discuss the Badger's win at Rutgers. In our conversation, we talk about the play of Chucky Hepburn, the late-game scoring, and of course Johnny Davis. Later, we preview a huge contest for Wisconsin as they get ready for a Big Ten Title clinching contest against Purdue Tuesday evening. Oh, what a scene that will be.

To finish things off we announce some news and changes coming to the podcast. Listen in, enjoy, and thank you for listening!