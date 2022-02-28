B5Q Blogopean Union: on Tuesdays we wear white

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

The Wisconsin state wrestling tournament concluded on Sunday and local lad, Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton, held up a Badgers wrestling t-shirt to commit to Chris Bono after winning his third state title.

3x State Champ Nicolar Rivera commits to @BadgerWrestling after winning the 126 lbs title. #Badgers #OnWisconsin — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 27, 2022

Mark Johnson’s Badgers now have the Minnesota Ms. Hockey winner in their recruiting class as Vivian Jungels of Edina, Minn. won the award this weekend.

Your Ms. Hockey Award winner is Edina's Vivian Jungels @EHSgirlshockey #mshsl — David La Vaque (@David_LaVaque) February 27, 2022

Important basketball advanced analytics from the State Journal’s Abby Schnable.

Our friends at Area Red, the official Wisconsin student section group, mentioned to us last week that they were planning a White Out for the Purdue game on Tuesday. They told us that it was just for the student section but that others were encouraged to wear white too. Well, after winning at Rutgers on Saturday the men’s basketball team decided to make the Purdue game an official all-arena White Out. The Kohl Center men’s basketball crowd gets a bad rap, but I know they can get loud, like game-changingly loud, for big games. And, quite frankly, there hasn’t been a much bigger home game for the Badgers in years so......let’s make Purdue’s life hell for two hours on Tuesday night.

❕WEAR WHITE TUESDAY NIGHT❕



If you’ll be at the Kohl Center:



1. Badger gear!

2. Show up and PROUD!!

3. Help us create a special night!!! pic.twitter.com/mTtOqlFFlV — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 27, 2022

Wisconsin Badgers defender Aidan McConnell scored in the first match of the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship for the U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team.

87' | Aidan McConnell with the late exclamation point!



6-0 #CWU20 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) February 25, 2022

Look at that defense in the second picture! Perfection! Halle Douglass with the verticality and Brooke Schramek with the block. It doesn’t get any better.

BADGERS TAKE DOWN THE BOILERMAKERS pic.twitter.com/vndWRc7lx1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 27, 2022

After the women’s swimming and diving team finished in fourth at the Big Ten Championships last weekend, the men were up this weekend and...also finished in fourth! Jake Newmark won the 500 free, the first time a Badger has done that in seven years.

Newmark is @BadgerSwimDive's first #B1GMSD 500 freestyle champion since Matthew Hutchins in 2015! https://t.co/kC4J4JOeNq — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 24, 2022

The indoor track and field Big Ten Championships were also this past weekend and both the men’s and women’s teams took fifth in the conference. Distance star Olin Hacker won the 5000 meter with a time of 13:55.39 and he also won the 3000 meter with Badgers finishing second AND third too. The Badgers also dominated the women’s throw event, placing first and second in the event.

Chloe Lindeman is your women's weight throw Big Ten Champion! Olivia Roberts also places second in the event! Congratulations ladies



1️⃣ Chloe Lindeman- 72-3 3/4

2️⃣ Olivia Roberts- 69-11 3/4 pic.twitter.com/qNpZEAmGiB — Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) February 26, 2022

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

Northwestern 60 - Penn State 67

No. 25 Iowa 88 - Nebraska 78

No. 4 Purdue 65 - Michigan State 68

No. 15 Illinois 93 - Michigan 85

No. 22 Ohio State 60 - Maryland 75

Indiana 84 - Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93 - Penn State 70

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 10 Indiana 64 - No. 13 Maryland 67

Minnesota 94 - Penn State 83

No. 17 Ohio State 61 - Michigan State 55

Rutgers 66 - Illinois 56

No. 6 Michigan 80 - No. 21 Iowa 104

Northwestern 59 - Nebraska 73