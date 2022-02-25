B5Q Blogopean Union: more like Goal Caufield, folks

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

More like Goal Caufield, amirite folks? Has anyone done this one yet?

Blink and you’ll miss it pic.twitter.com/vCfgEsUWoA — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 24, 2022

We’ve talked about it a bunch, but Jordan Davis was so good against Minnesota. He looked confident and aggressive. I loved his game.

Jordan Davis stays ready!



Huge spark from @jordan_davis_23 last night, scoring 7 points (3-3 FG) in a career-high 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/EDpAsibTc5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 24, 2022

Brooke Schramek was scoring from all over the floor on her way to a career-high 20 points.

Playoff hockey is back at LaBahn Arena Friday night. The Badgers take on Bemidji State in the opening round of the WCHA playoffs. The men’s hockey team is in Minneapolis to try and spoil the Gophers bid for a regular season Big Ten title this weekend.

The Pittsburgh Maulers are now our favorite USFL team. Go Maulers!

Apparently we have a new team to root for



Congrats fellas! #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/aiMhAzgSkA — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 23, 2022

The softball team is off to a good start this season and are now receiving votes in the national polls. They have this weekend off before heading out to Colorado for the Colorado State/Northern Colorado Tournament on Mar. 4.

Chris Bono talks about the upcoming (Mar. 5-6) Big Ten Championships. The Badgers will be looking to qualify a BUNCH of wrestlers for the NCAAs. I’m hoping to get a post up this weekend talking about the rankings and who might qualify.

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Rutgers 62 - Michigan 71

Maryland 64 - Indiana 74

No. 22 Ohio State 86 - No. 15 Illinois 83

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Michigan State 51 - No. 6 Michigan 62

Penn State 55 - No. 17 Ohio State 78

Purdue 51 - Northwestern 68

Illinois 54 - Minnesota 87

No. 21 Iowa 87 - Rutgers 78