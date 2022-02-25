B5Q Blogopean Union: more like Goal Caufield, folks

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- More like Goal Caufield, amirite folks? Has anyone done this one yet?
Blink and you’ll miss it pic.twitter.com/vCfgEsUWoA— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 24, 2022
- We’ve talked about it a bunch, but Jordan Davis was so good against Minnesota. He looked confident and aggressive. I loved his game.
Jordan Davis stays ready!— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 24, 2022
Huge spark from @jordan_davis_23 last night, scoring 7 points (3-3 FG) in a career-high 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/EDpAsibTc5
- Brooke Schramek was scoring from all over the floor on her way to a career-high 20 points.
Career-high 2️⃣0️⃣ points for @bschramek3 last night pic.twitter.com/wpPa29dFYQ— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 25, 2022
- Playoff hockey is back at LaBahn Arena Friday night. The Badgers take on Bemidji State in the opening round of the WCHA playoffs. The men’s hockey team is in Minneapolis to try and spoil the Gophers bid for a regular season Big Ten title this weekend.
We're less than 24 hours until puck drop at LaBahn!— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 25, 2022
- https://t.co/lgRw1IwFgm
- https://t.co/WGOtNGDNTZ#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mjI0FgCXW4
- The Pittsburgh Maulers are now our favorite USFL team. Go Maulers!
Apparently we have a new team to root for— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 23, 2022
Congrats fellas! #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/aiMhAzgSkA
- The softball team is off to a good start this season and are now receiving votes in the national polls. They have this weekend off before heading out to Colorado for the Colorado State/Northern Colorado Tournament on Mar. 4.
Dance around if you're receiving votes in the rankings #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/4NgY5f7nmB— Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 24, 2022
- Chris Bono talks about the upcoming (Mar. 5-6) Big Ten Championships. The Badgers will be looking to qualify a BUNCH of wrestlers for the NCAAs. I’m hoping to get a post up this weekend talking about the rankings and who might qualify.
The dual season is over. We're 0-0 now.— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 21, 2022
Let's #JumpAround and get ready for @B1GWrestling Championships with @ChrisBono pic.twitter.com/rAWLYlvrQ8
- A recap of the Badgers win over Minnesota in men’s hoops from The Daily Gopher.
- Should Iowa’s Keegan Murray win National Player of the Year?
- Fred Hoiberg will be back coaching Nebrasketball next year. You have to admire Nebraska’s steadfast commitment to keeping bad coaches year after year.
- Northwestern’s women’s basketball’s senior class is going to be tough to replace. Especially Blogopean Union Favorite Veronica Burton.
- Ohio State women’s basketball forward Tanaya Beacham grew up figure skating, but is now one of the leaders of the Buckeyes hoops team.
- Denard “Shoelace” Robinson is back in Ann Arbor. He was hired to be Michigan’s assistant director of player personnel.
- Illinois men’s hoops lost to Ohio State, opening up Wisconsin to control their own destiny in their quest for a Big Ten title.
- Indiana men’s hoops wore alternate jerseys on Thursday night that honored Black excellence. I thought they looked pretty cool on TV, but I wear sweatpants most days and probably shouldn’t be counted on for my fashion commentary.
Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday
Rutgers 62 - Michigan 71
Maryland 64 - Indiana 74
No. 22 Ohio State 86 - No. 15 Illinois 83
Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday
Michigan State 51 - No. 6 Michigan 62
Penn State 55 - No. 17 Ohio State 78
Purdue 51 - Northwestern 68
Illinois 54 - Minnesota 87
No. 21 Iowa 87 - Rutgers 78
Loading comments...