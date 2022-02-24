Wisconsin men’s basketball: Jordan Davis stayed ready so he didn’t have to get ready on Wednesday night

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team have been an extremely starter heavy squad this year. They are ranked No. 320 in the country (out of 358 teams) in bench minutes, with only Michigan and Minnesota relying on their starters more in the Big Ten. So, when it was announced before the game against the Gophers on Wednesday that backup point guard Lorne Bowman would miss his second straight game, the Badgers, who would also be without suspended guard Jahcobi Neath, were in dire straits.

Enter Jordan Davis.

Jordan Davis was absolutely HUMONGOUS in this game. Major shoutout to him. #Badgers — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 24, 2022

Twin brother of Wisconsin star Johnny Davis, Jordan had played 21 minutes TOTAL in UW’s previous 10 games but was going to be counted on to soak up some minutes against the Gophers.

On Wednesday night, Jordan played 20 minutes (a career high), scored seven points (a career high), while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out two assists (a career high). He was a perfect 3-of-3 from the field and made his only three point attempt. He was a game high plus-11 when he was on the court too. Notably, the Badgers were minus-10 without him on the court. He was truly the difference maker in Wisconsin’s win.

While he isn’t necessarily known for his defense, Davis has improved on that end of the floor throughout the year. With 18 seconds left and the Badgers up four, the Gophers were trying to get a bucket quickly so they could extend the game. Minnesota’s Jamison Battle, who had scored 17 points already and proved difficult to guard, slashed to the basket and Davis reached in and helped knock the ball loose. It went off Battle’s leg and, after an official review to confirm, Wisconsin got the ball back and secured the win.

“I was really happy for Jordan. We have a little motto ‘stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,’” head coach Greg Gard said postgame. “Jordan had a little bounce [before the game], he stayed the course, he works hard and he’s a phenomenal teammate.”

While Neath will be available for this weekend’s game against Rutgers, Bowman’s status is still up in the air, and so Davis will continue to stay ready on the bench because then he won’t have to waste time getting ready. Regardless of who can play, a confident Jordan Davis could be a secret weapon for this Badgers team down the stretch.