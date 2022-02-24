Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 333: Wisconsin basketball picks up huge road victory at Minnesota

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to discuss on both the football and basketball side. To start, we talk about the latest changes to Wisconsin football’s coaching staff as former tight-end coach Mickey Turner gets ready to head to a new position. How will he fare in that? We dive into that and more. Later, we finish out our depth chart series and discuss what we took from the quarterback room this past year.

After that, we recap the Badgers' huge road victory against Minnesota. Despite being shorthanded throughout the course of the game Wisconsin once again found a way to come away victorious. In our conversation, we talk about the play of Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, and the huge minutes from Jordan Davis off the bench. Enjoy!