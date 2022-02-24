Wisconsin women’s basketball: UW drops final home game of the season

MADISON — Wisconsin women’s hoops (7-20 overall, 4-13 Big Ten) hosted Nebraska (21-7 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) on Wednesday night in what was the Badgers’ final home game of the season. In the last meeting between the two teams back in January, the Cornhuskers walked away with a 33 point victory. Needless to say, UW was hoping to avenge that loss in this one.

Despite out-shooting Nebraska, Wisconsin was unable to come away with a victory, falling 80-70. All five Badger starters notched double figures, including a career high 20 points from Brooke Schramek.

The Badgers have struggled to play a complete 40 minutes all season and Wednesday night was no different. UW and Nebraska played three incredibly even quarters, but a six minute scoring drought was the difference in this one.

After a very competitive first quarter, Wisconsin started the second quarter hot, scoring on their five of their first six possessions including three-pointers from Krystyna Ellew and Julie Pospisilova to give the Badgers a three point lead.

After taking a 31-30 lead with 6:13 to play in the first half, UW couldn’t buy a basket. The Badgers did not score for the remainder of the half and over the scoring drought, Nebraska ended the half on a 10-0 run to take a 40-31 lead into the half. Ultimately, this would be the difference.

Nebraska was able to extend their lead to as many as 13 points but as they’ve done all year, the Badgers found a way to claw right back into the game. UW went on a 7-0 run to cut the Cornhuskers lead to just six. Absolutely no quit in this team. Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne drilled a three with the clock winding down to extend the Nebraska lead to nine heading into the fourth.

The Badgers opened up the fourth quarter with back-to-back threes from Schramek and Ellew cutting the deficit to five points but were unable to get over the hump. Nebraska responded with an 8-0 run extending their lead to 13, squandering all hope of a Badger comeback victory.

Katie Nelson, who currently ranks No. 5 in the country in minutes per game (first in the Power 5 conferences), recorded her first career double-double scoring 14 points and dishing out a career-high 10 assists.

She credited her teammates for much of her success: “I think my teammates set each other up for success. We had some great flare screens. Julie was able to knock in a lot of shots. When we attack hard and look for our shot, that creates for each other and my teammates just knocked them in today.”

Following the loss, Marisa Moseley talked about her first season coaching in the Kohl Center: “To know that our fans are seeing something really special being built and they want to be a part of it, and they want to continue to come back and you see little kids in the stands, I’m excited for us to continue to put a good product on the floor and for people to buy in to what we’re building here.”

Notable statlines:

Brooke Schramek: 20 points (career high), three rebounds

Katie Nelson: 14 points, 10 assists, four rebounds

Julie Pospisilova: 15 points, five assists

Halle Douglass: 11 points, six rebounds

Jaz Shelley (Nebraska): 20 points, five rebounds, four assists

Up next: It was an incredible year covering the Badgers at home, but next up UW wraps up their regular season on the road this Sunday at Purdue. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT and will be streamed on BTN+. The Big Ten Tournament starts on Weds. March 2 in Indianapolis, Ind. and we’ll have coverage of the Badgers postseason then.