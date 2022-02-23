 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: Three Sack Jack is hanging ‘em up

Plus: women’s swimming and diving finishes fourth in the Big Ten; men’s hockey is looking to play spoiler this weekend; and softball is on the right track early in the season.

By Drew Hamm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v&nbsp;Los Angeles Rams Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • The women’s swimming and diving team finished fourth in the Big Ten championships from over the weekend. Phoebe Bacon picked up a couple of B1G titles, including the 200 back and Paige McKenna became the first swimmer to claim the B1G titles in the 500 freestyle and the 1650 freestyle since Michigan’s G Ryan in 2017!
  • Kennedy Blair has had another nice season between the pipes for the Badgers and she is being recognized for it.
  • With the Big Ten wrestling championships approaching rapidly, the Badgers now have nine wrestlers ranked by InterMat.
  • Former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. There are rumblings that he may now join the Wisconsin recruiting staff. That would be a good addition!
  • Based on early season results Wisconsin softball looks to be back in the mix to be an NCAA Tournament team this year.
  • Both men’s hockey games will be on national TV this weekend as UW looks to keep Minnesota from winning the Big Ten regular season title. I will be there on Friday night to complete my week of Attending Border Battle Events.

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

Indiana 69 - No. 18 Ohio State 80, OT
Penn State 61 - Maryland 67
Michigan State 60 - No. 25 Iowa 86
Nebraska 65 - Northwestern 77

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

Penn State 79 - Michigan State 71
No. 5 Indiana 82 - No. 22 Iowa 88

