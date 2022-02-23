B5Q Blogopean Union: Three Sack Jack is hanging ‘em up

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- The women’s swimming and diving team finished fourth in the Big Ten championships from over the weekend. Phoebe Bacon picked up a couple of B1G titles, including the 200 back and Paige McKenna became the first swimmer to claim the B1G titles in the 500 freestyle and the 1650 freestyle since Michigan’s G Ryan in 2017!
After four solid days of competition, our Badgers finished in 4️⃣th place at the Big Ten Women's Swimming and Diving Championships!— Wisconsin Swimming & Diving (@BadgerSwimDive) February 20, 2022
ON, WISCONSIN pic.twitter.com/LXhn0URiig
- Kennedy Blair has had another nice season between the pipes for the Badgers and she is being recognized for it.
Congrats @kennedyyblair!— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 22, 2022
The #Badgers netminder is a semifinalist for the HCA Goalie of the Year Award!
- https://t.co/95zcSwcph5 pic.twitter.com/b69VtuQmOm
- With the Big Ten wrestling championships approaching rapidly, the Badgers now have nine wrestlers ranked by InterMat.
InterMat rankings are out ‼️— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 23, 2022
NINE of our guys are ranked with Big Tens quickly approaching
#️⃣5️⃣ Austin Gomez
#️⃣6️⃣ Eric Barnett
#️⃣6️⃣ Dean Hamiti
#️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ Trent Hillger
#️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Braxton Amos
#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Joe Zargo
#️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Chris Weiler
#️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ Andrew McNally
#️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ Garrett Model pic.twitter.com/kSoOcmBK0W
- Former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. There are rumblings that he may now join the Wisconsin recruiting staff. That would be a good addition!
All love pic.twitter.com/xJL2ErJ7ty— Jack Cichy (@jackCICHY) February 22, 2022
- Based on early season results Wisconsin softball looks to be back in the mix to be an NCAA Tournament team this year.
So proud of @BadgerSoftball ❤️ representing @B1Gsoftball with three signature wins @SPCEliteInvite this weekend! So much fight in this group! Thank you @espn for an unforgettable experience! pic.twitter.com/HkyU0OzW4m— Yvette Healy (@YvetteHealy) February 21, 2022
- Both men’s hockey games will be on national TV this weekend as UW looks to keep Minnesota from winning the Big Ten regular season title. I will be there on Friday night to complete my week of Attending Border Battle Events.
Spoiler Alert— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 23, 2022
That's one of our tasks this weekend pic.twitter.com/CA3aDg5FbF
- Michigan State men’s basketball is in shambles. They got their doors blown off by Iowa on Tuesday night.
- An interesting look back at the Penn State/Iowa wrestling match from January.
- Nebraska nabs a commitment from a 2023 QB.
- Land-Grant Holy Land says that schools should ditch the “Lady” moniker ahead of their nickname. I would agree. It’s an antiquated way of making the women’s sports teams feel “different” or “less than” as they could never be full “Nittany Lions” (as that’s the team used in the article) they have to be “Lady Lions.” I’m glad Wisconsin doesn’t do that. All teams are just the “Badgers” and that’s the way it should be.
- I’m not 100% sure what the USFL is or when it starts, but former Michigan QB Shea Patterson was the No. 1 pick in their draft which was, apparently, on Tuesday.
- Wisconsin doesn’t have a lacrosse team but, and as a private school graduate from the east coast I am legally obligated to report on it, the Big Ten’s Maryland Terrapins are the No. 1 team in the country and just beat No. 9 Syracuse.
- Three keys for the Gophers to beat the Badgers in men’s hoops on Wednesday night. I will be in attendance to cover the game. Let’s hope things go more like when I covered volleyball and less like when I covered football.
Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday
Indiana 69 - No. 18 Ohio State 80, OT
Penn State 61 - Maryland 67
Michigan State 60 - No. 25 Iowa 86
Nebraska 65 - Northwestern 77
Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday
Penn State 79 - Michigan State 71
No. 5 Indiana 82 - No. 22 Iowa 88
