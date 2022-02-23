B5Q Blogopean Union: Three Sack Jack is hanging ‘em up

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference

The women’s swimming and diving team finished fourth in the Big Ten championships from over the weekend. Phoebe Bacon picked up a couple of B1G titles, including the 200 back and Paige McKenna became the first swimmer to claim the B1G titles in the 500 freestyle and the 1650 freestyle since Michigan’s G Ryan in 2017!

After four solid days of competition, our Badgers finished in 4️⃣th place at the Big Ten Women's Swimming and Diving Championships!



ON, WISCONSIN pic.twitter.com/LXhn0URiig — Wisconsin Swimming & Diving (@BadgerSwimDive) February 20, 2022

Kennedy Blair has had another nice season between the pipes for the Badgers and she is being recognized for it.

Congrats @kennedyyblair!



The #Badgers netminder is a semifinalist for the HCA Goalie of the Year Award!



- https://t.co/95zcSwcph5 pic.twitter.com/b69VtuQmOm — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 22, 2022

With the Big Ten wrestling championships approaching rapidly, the Badgers now have nine wrestlers ranked by InterMat.

InterMat rankings are out ‼️



NINE of our guys are ranked with Big Tens quickly approaching



#️⃣5️⃣ Austin Gomez

#️⃣6️⃣ Eric Barnett

#️⃣6️⃣ Dean Hamiti

#️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ Trent Hillger

#️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Braxton Amos

#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Joe Zargo

#️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Chris Weiler

#️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ Andrew McNally

#️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ Garrett Model pic.twitter.com/kSoOcmBK0W — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 23, 2022

Former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. There are rumblings that he may now join the Wisconsin recruiting staff. That would be a good addition!

Based on early season results Wisconsin softball looks to be back in the mix to be an NCAA Tournament team this year.

So proud of @BadgerSoftball ❤️ representing @B1Gsoftball with three signature wins @SPCEliteInvite this weekend! So much fight in this group! Thank you @espn for an unforgettable experience! pic.twitter.com/HkyU0OzW4m — Yvette Healy (@YvetteHealy) February 21, 2022

Both men’s hockey games will be on national TV this weekend as UW looks to keep Minnesota from winning the Big Ten regular season title. I will be there on Friday night to complete my week of Attending Border Battle Events.

Spoiler Alert



That's one of our tasks this weekend pic.twitter.com/CA3aDg5FbF — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 23, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

Indiana 69 - No. 18 Ohio State 80, OT

Penn State 61 - Maryland 67

Michigan State 60 - No. 25 Iowa 86

Nebraska 65 - Northwestern 77

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

Penn State 79 - Michigan State 71

No. 5 Indiana 82 - No. 22 Iowa 88