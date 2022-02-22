Wisconsin men’s basketball: Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week

It was an eventful week for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team both on, and off, the court. UW beat the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines last week and on Monday afternoon sophomore standout Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Week by the conference.

Davis averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist, and 0.5 steals per game in Wisconsin’s two victories last week while also being the focus of, well, everyone’s defense. He notched 30 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal against IU while also scoring the last 13 points of the game to secure the victory.

He dropped 25 points and added six rebounds, three blocks, and an assist in a 77-63 home victory over Michigan on Sunday while also staying out of the post-game fracas and not getting himself suspended. Elite awareness.

This is Davis’ third Big Ten Player of the Week award and first since Jan. 10. Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was named Freshman of the Week, the seventh time he has won the award this year. He has won the award as many times as the Huskers have won a game this year.