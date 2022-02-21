Wisconsin men’s basketball: Greg Gard fined by Big Ten; Jahcobi Neath suspended one game

After the University of Michigan announced that Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was going to be suspended for five games, aka the rest of the regular season, the Big Ten Conference handed down additional suspensions and fines from the skirmish that happened after the Sunday afternoon game between the Badgers and the Wolverines.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000, while reserve guard Jahcobi Neath received a one-game suspension. In addition to Howard’s suspension, which will cost him around $130,000 in lost pay, he was fined $40,000, which is the largest fine in Big Ten history. Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate also received a one-game suspension for Michigan.

Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft did not receive any punishment from the conference office.

Here is the official statement from the Big Ten: