Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 332: a great week of Wisconsin basketball shouldn’t be overshadowed!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot of basketball to cover after our brief pause last week (sorry, y’all I was out of the country for a wedding). Overall, it was a great week for Wisconsin basketball as the Badgers picked up a win against Indiana and Michigan and played really well in the process. Additionally, they were able to honor a Wisconsin basketball legend in Michael Finely. Unfortunately, some piss poor antics from Juwan Howard took a lot of the attention from that, but we aren’t going to let him spoil it! We talk about all of those things as we recap a wild week.

After basketball, we hit on some quick football news regarding the latest coaching staff changes and the departure of kicker Collin Larsh. Enjoy!