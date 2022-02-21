Wisconsin men’s basketball: UW moves up in AP Poll after undefeated week

After an undefeated week in the Big Ten, the Wisconsin Badgers (21-5 overall, 12-4 Big Ten) moved up two spots, to No. 13, in the latest AP Poll. The Badgers beat Indiana on the road and took care of Michigan at the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon. No need to rehash what happened in both of these games as I’m sure you all know how they ended.

The Badgers will be spending this entire week on the road, travelling to the Twin Cities to take on the bottom-dwelling Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday and then heading to the RAC on Saturday to try and exact some revenge on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looked in the new AP rankings:

Purdue continues to hold steady in the top-five, moving up one spot to No. 4 while Gonzaga remains the top team in the country. Arizona is second, Auburn is third and Kansas slides into the fifth spot, replacing Kentucky in the top-five.

For the Big Ten, Wisconsin is now the second-highest rated team in the conference, jumping Illinois. Iowa is ranked again and replaces Michigan State, who has lost two in a row and four of their last five. Really setting up for a classic Tom Izzo March run with a February swoon like this.

The Spartans (by one vote) and Scarlet Knights are the first two teams out of the rankings, for those scoring beyond the top-25. Saint Mary’s and the Hawkeyes are the two new teams in the top-25, both of whom have been beaten by Wisconsin this year natch.