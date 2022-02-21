Wisconsin wrestling: UW sneaks by No. 11 Cornell on Senior Day

On Senior Day at the UW Field House, the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team outlasted the No. 11 Cornell Big Red, 19-16, on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the match, Wisconsin honored six seniors: Devin Bahr, Anders Lantz, Andrew McNally, Garrett Model, Andrew Salemme and Chris Weiler.

Of the seniors, only McNally was able to record a win, getting a 7-2 decision over Andrew Berreyesa. Model and Weiler each lost decisions to higher ranked opponents. To get the match started, Kyle Burwick scored an upset at 133 and then freshman No. 32 Joseph Zargo dominated James Wilson to pick up a major decision and give the Badgers a 7-0 lead as a team.

At 149, No. 6 Austin Gomez lost a tight battle to No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis. Gomez was only down 9-5 at the end of the second period, but Diakomihalis ended up winning 12-6. Freshman sensation Dean Hamiti, ranked No. 6 at 165, took out No. 9 Julian Ramirez with a pinfall in 3:16 of their bout. He’s a freaking wrecking machine.

The upper weight classes didn’t go so well for the Badgers, but No. 11 heavyweight Trent Hillger took care of business against No. 16 Lewis Fernandes to secure the team win for Wisconsin.

The Badgers next competition is the 2022 Big Ten Championships hosted by Nebraska, March 5-6. Seedings and the UW lineup will be announced soon, according to UW.

RESULTS

133: Kyle Burwick (WIS) over No. 32 Dominic LaJoie (COR) (Dec 6-4) 3-0

141: No. 32 Joseph Zargo (WIS) over James Wilson (COR) (MD 21-9) 7-0

149: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (COR) over No. 6 Austin Gomez (WIS) (Dec 12-6) 7-3

157: No. 24 Hunter Richard (COR) over No. 29 Garrett Model (WIS) (Dec 10-6) 7-6

165: No. 6 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over No. 9 Julian Ramirez (COR) (Fall 3:16) 13-6

174: No. 30 Andrew McNally (WIS) over Andrew Berreyesa (COR) (Dec 7-2) 16-6

184: No. 13 Jonathan Loew (COR) over No. 27 Chris Weiler (WIS) (Dec 9-4) 16-9

197: No. 18 Jacob Cardenas (COR) over No. 20 Braxton Amos (WIS) (SV-1 3-1) 16-12

285: No. 11 Trent Hillger (WIS) over No. 16 Lewis Fernandes (COR) (Dec 6-2) 19-12

125: No. 3 Vito Arujau (COR) over No. 6 Eric Barnett (WIS) (MD 13-3) 19-16

NWCA team rankings for Feb. 15, 2022; Intermat individual rankings for Feb. 15, 2022.