B5Q Blogopean Union: Wisconsin wrestler Dean Hamiti is a MONSTER

Plus: Jake Ferguson is an impressive pass catcher; Cole Caufield keeps scoring impressive goals; and the softball team pulls off a couple of impressive upsets.

By Drew Hamm
Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Excited to see what offense Jake Ferguson ends up in. I think he could have a pretty productive NFL career.
  • Good news for the men’s hockey team!
  • Pretty cool that a bunch of teammates drove up to La Crosse to see Johnny Davis and Jordan Davis get honored by Central High School.
  • Still not sure how to say “Goal Caufield” in French, but Canadiens fans probably know by now.
  • Speaks to the culture that Kelly Sheffield has built.
  • I suppose we should probably talk about this, huh? I am writing this on Sunday night just before 8 p.m. CT, in case something else happens and I forget to change this part. Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Terrance Williams II, Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath should all be suspended a minimum of one game. Howard should definitely be suspended more games than that. Apparently the Big Ten can only suspend someone for two games but I’d imagine that Michigan adds more. The three players, and I guess there could be more, mentioned should probably all just get the one game though. It’s weird to think that Howard most likely won’t get fired but in any other work place in America if you open hand whack someone like that you’d be escorted off the property, fired, and told to have someone else come and get your belongings.
  • It was Senior Day at the UW Field House on Sunday and the wrestling team pulled out an impressive team win over Cornell, 19-16. Hoping to get a full recap up later.
  • The women’s hoops team battled against No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday but fell short on the road. Also hoping to get a recap of this game up later today.
  • The softball team went 3-3 over the weekend down in Clearwater, Fla. Every team they played was, at a minimum, receiving votes in the polls so there was a lot of solid competition. The Badgers beat No. 24 UCF, Notre Dame and No. 12 Clemson while falling to No. 25 Auburn, No. 3 UCLA and USF.
  • Johnny Davis is so good.

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

Maryland 90 - Nebraska 74
No. 12 Illinois 79 - No. 19 Michigan State 74
Iowa 75 - No. 18 Ohio State 62
Northwestern 60 - Minnesota 77
Rutgers 72 - No. 5 Purdue 84

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 22 Iowa 96 - No. 5 Indiana 91
No. 13 Maryland 59 - No. 9 Michigan 71
Purdue 70 - Rutgers 59
Minnesota 70 - Nebraska 93
Northwestern 82 - Illinois 59

