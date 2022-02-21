B5Q Blogopean Union: Wisconsin wrestler Dean Hamiti is a MONSTER

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Excited to see what offense Jake Ferguson ends up in. I think he could have a pretty productive NFL career.

You can make strong argument that @BadgerFootball TE Jake Ferguson has the most natural hands of any prospect in 2022 #NFLDraft. The guy literally catches everything. One of best grabs of @seniorbowl week here with great backline awareness & toe-tap. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/VmSe1iwr1o — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 19, 2022

Good news for the men’s hockey team!

The #Badgers won't be the first NCAA Division I men's hockey team to go from worst to first to worst in a three-season span. They'll finish either fifth or sixth in the Big Ten and will play at Ohio State or Notre Dame in the first round of the playoffs March 4-6. — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 20, 2022

Pretty cool that a bunch of teammates drove up to La Crosse to see Johnny Davis and Jordan Davis get honored by Central High School.

Banner unveiled at Central High School for ⁦@JohnnyDavis⁩ as Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball as a senior ⁦@BadgerMBB⁩ #lctsports pic.twitter.com/tWmaoJU5Jw — Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) February 19, 2022

Still not sure how to say “Goal Caufield” in French, but Canadiens fans probably know by now.

Cole Caufield is the 5th player in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final 10 seconds and OT winner, joining Mikael Granlund (Feb. 27, 2020), Marian Gaborik (May 3, 2014), Marco Sturm (Nov. 8, 2000) & Neal Broten (Nov. 26, 1983).#NHLStats: https://t.co/u4Vc1Gpcfb https://t.co/aW9Nxd5jPF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2022

Speaks to the culture that Kelly Sheffield has built.

What’s the secret sauce behind our program? You can call it love or caring for one another… Basically, they want to see each other succeed - whether they have any eligibility left or not. @joslynboyer_ getting reps from @laurenbarnes_2 #passingthebaton #broshelpingbros pic.twitter.com/pEnzK6NfYE — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) February 17, 2022

I suppose we should probably talk about this, huh? I am writing this on Sunday night just before 8 p.m. CT, in case something else happens and I forget to change this part. Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Terrance Williams II, Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath should all be suspended a minimum of one game. Howard should definitely be suspended more games than that. Apparently the Big Ten can only suspend someone for two games but I’d imagine that Michigan adds more. The three players, and I guess there could be more, mentioned should probably all just get the one game though. It’s weird to think that Howard most likely won’t get fired but in any other work place in America if you open hand whack someone like that you’d be escorted off the property, fired, and told to have someone else come and get your belongings.

Caution: Unedited, NSFW language.



Here’s my full raw look at the events that led to the postgame brawl following the 77-63 #Wisconsin win over #Michigan.



You can see Juwan Howard say “I’ll remember that” to Greg Gard, who said tried explaining himself. pic.twitter.com/stBbFIGqTJ — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) February 20, 2022

It was Senior Day at the UW Field House on Sunday and the wrestling team pulled out an impressive team win over Cornell, 19-16. Hoping to get a full recap up later.

Thank you seniors ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dy49LkrU3s — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 21, 2022

The women’s hoops team battled against No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday but fell short on the road. Also hoping to get a recap of this game up later today.

Final score from Columbus pic.twitter.com/hhg2RRqVEt — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 20, 2022

The softball team went 3-3 over the weekend down in Clearwater, Fla. Every team they played was, at a minimum, receiving votes in the polls so there was a lot of solid competition. The Badgers beat No. 24 UCF, Notre Dame and No. 12 Clemson while falling to No. 25 Auburn, No. 3 UCLA and USF.

We’re still gushing about last night, but we aren’t done yet!

Here’s a highlight reel from a highlight win

Final day in Clearwater coming #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mKXSAJIgjt — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 20, 2022

Johnny Davis is so good.

Johnny's on another one of his @BadgerMBB runs. pic.twitter.com/pKTkZjhJBu — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 20, 2022

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

Maryland 90 - Nebraska 74

No. 12 Illinois 79 - No. 19 Michigan State 74

Iowa 75 - No. 18 Ohio State 62

Northwestern 60 - Minnesota 77

Rutgers 72 - No. 5 Purdue 84

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 22 Iowa 96 - No. 5 Indiana 91

No. 13 Maryland 59 - No. 9 Michigan 71

Purdue 70 - Rutgers 59

Minnesota 70 - Nebraska 93

Northwestern 82 - Illinois 59