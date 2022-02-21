Wisconsin men’s basketball: suspension for Juwan Howard handed down from fracas after game

On Monday evening, reports started coming out on suspensions from the end of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon. Here is a brief recap of what happened, but if you are reading this post I’m assuming you’ve already had thoughts on this topic. Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel had the news first.

Michigan will suspend men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 21, 2022

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard received a five-game suspension, which will be all of Michigan’s remaining regular season games. The Big Ten is allowed to suspend someone for a maximum of two games, so the University of Michigan added an additional three games.

The Wolverines, who are decidedly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, have four home games remaining (Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa) and then a season-ending trip to play Ohio State. The Wolverines are 14-11 on the year and 8-7 in the Big Ten.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg is expecting the Big Ten to announce “hefty fines” later Monday night. We’d also assume that the conference will have more suspensions to hand out.