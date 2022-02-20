Wisconsin men’s basketball: end of game marred as Juwan Howard punches Joe Krabbenhoft in handshake line

After watching his Michigan Wolverines get their doors blown off by the Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard punched Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the post game handshake line.

Juwan Howard punches Joe Krabbenhoft after the game. pic.twitter.com/zc2QriQ0Ey — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 20, 2022

Howard, according to the CBS announcers, originally didn’t enter the handshake line after the game but then came in late and he and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard got into it. Howard put his finger in Gard’s face as the two argued about...something? Apparently the timeout that Gard called as the game was winding down?

Both teams start scrumming around and then Howard socks Krabbenhoft in the head and all hell breaks loose.

Wow. Ugly scene…



Lots of pushing and shoving after the game pic.twitter.com/fcFSA6p5T1 — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) February 20, 2022

It looks like multiple Michigan players threw punches as well, along with Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath too maybe. It’s hard to tell in the madness.

We will have much more on this attack as Matt Belz is at the game and will be there to hear what Gard has to say.

UPDATED WITH POSTGAME QUOTES:

Juwan Howard on the late game timeout pic.twitter.com/hddKqNmA8T — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) February 20, 2022

More from Howard on what led to everything that transpired after the game… pic.twitter.com/nX3NCCSouY — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) February 20, 2022

More from Greg Gard on the game and what transpired afterward pic.twitter.com/6nhsYF6N5P — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) February 20, 2022

Howard said it was unfortunate that some of the players also threw punches. He admired them for backing each other up but didn’t want it to go that way. Howard’s presser is over. He did not apologize for his actions. #Michigan — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) February 20, 2022

Statement from the Big Ten: