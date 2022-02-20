 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin men’s basketball: end of game marred as Juwan Howard punches Joe Krabbenhoft in handshake line

The Michigan head coach has had run ins with opposing coaches before.

Wisconsin v Michigan Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

After watching his Michigan Wolverines get their doors blown off by the Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard punched Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the post game handshake line.

Howard, according to the CBS announcers, originally didn’t enter the handshake line after the game but then came in late and he and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard got into it. Howard put his finger in Gard’s face as the two argued about...something? Apparently the timeout that Gard called as the game was winding down?

Both teams start scrumming around and then Howard socks Krabbenhoft in the head and all hell breaks loose.

It looks like multiple Michigan players threw punches as well, along with Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath too maybe. It’s hard to tell in the madness.

We will have much more on this attack as Matt Belz is at the game and will be there to hear what Gard has to say.

UPDATED WITH POSTGAME QUOTES:

Statement from the Big Ten:

The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.

