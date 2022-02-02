Wisconsin football recruiting: S Bryce Carey transfers to UW

On Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers football team announced that they had officially signed six players via the transfer portal. There was one new name on the list that we hadn’t seen before and that was Bryce Carey’s.

Carey, a native of Middleton, committed to play quarterback at Northern Illinois with the 2019 class. Now, this is where things get a little weird. Maybe one of you internet sleuths can help me out, but Carey is listed on the 2019 NIU roster and then NOT listed on the 2020 or 2021 roster. In fact, when I Googled him looking for his NIU stats, his LinkedIn profile came up and showed that he only attended NIU for one year and has been at Wisconsin since 2020.

So, I don’t know what’s going on there. Also, he will not be playing QB at Wisconsin, but instead will be a safety, and he’ll also be a walk-on, according to both Jon McNamara and Evan Flood. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds, according to his freshman year NIU profile, which is decent size for a safety.

Carey’s father, Tom, played football for the Badgers from 1983-1985 and his older sister Leah played hockey at Robert Morris University from 2013-2018, so he clearly comes from an athletic family. While at Middleton High School, he earned second team all-conference honors as a junior and senior and all-area honorable mention selection as a junior and senior.

Presumably, Carey has three years of eligibility (maybe four, it’s hard to say) remaining and will provide another depth piece for the Badgers in the secondary.