National Signing Day: 2022 3-star WR Chris Brooks, Jr. signs with the Badgers

The Badgers flipped Brooks from Yale earlier this week and now he’s ready to play for the Badgers.

By Drew Hamm
Getty Images/iStockphoto

2022 WR Chris Brooks, Jr.

Position Height Weight School 247 Composite Ranking
Wide receiver 6-foot-2 200 pounds St. Louis University High School 3-star; No. 201 WR

The Wisconsin Badgers football team finalized their 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day with the addition of 3-star WR Chris Brooks, Jr. out of St. Louis, the fifteenth member of the group. A late addition to the class, the Badgers were able to flip him from his previous commitment to Yale.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, according to the official press release from UW, Brooks is another big bodied wide receiver to join Alvis Whitted’s room this offseason.

There is a good deal of young talent ahead of Brooks on the depth chart which is actually fine because it will give him a chance to develop behind the scenes, maybe take a redshirt year, and get ready to contribute as an upperclassman.

He has good speed after the catch, he also ran track in high school, and a large catch radius which I’m sure will be appreciated by Graham Mertz or, more likely, Deacon Hill or Myles Burkett since Brooks probably won’t be ready for a couple of seasons.

Rankings

247 Composite: 3 stars; grade: .8355; No. 1,523 player in the nation; No. 201 WR; No. 27 MO

247 Sports: 3 stars; grade: 86; No. 141 WR; No. 21 MO

Rivals: 3 stars; 5.6 rating; No. 18 MO

ESPN: 3 stars; Grade: 73; No. 212 WR; No. 319 Regional; No. 24 MO

Verbally committed February 1, 2022

Brooks was the last scholarship player to commit to the Badgers in the class of 2022, announcing his commitment ::double checks notes:: one day before National Signing Day after having visited Madison in the last week of January. As noted above, he flipped his commitment from the Yale Bulldogs to sign on with the Badgers.

He also held offers from Ball State, Brown, Buffalo, Columbia, Illinois State, Miami (Ohio), Penn, South Dakota State and the aforementioned Bulldogs. Nebraska apparently had some interest in Brooks too, but never offered.

Player bio (courtesy of UW Athletic Department)

  • 3–star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports
  • First–team all–state at wide receiver as a senior
  • As a senior, caught 49 passes for 959 yards and nine TDs, along with 12 rushing TDs
  • Metro Catholic Conference co–Offensive Player of the Year as a senior
  • First–team all–conference and first–team all–district as a junior and senior
  • Finished career with 74 catches for 1,407 yards and 16 touchdown receptions
  • Two–time Academic All–State selection
  • Also competed in basketball and track

