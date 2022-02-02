B5Q Blogopean Union: women’s hockey back in first in the WCHA

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
- Ahead of a huge dual meet against No. 2 Iowa, the Badgers move up to No. 9 in the Intermat rankings. Freshman Dean Hamiti leads the team as the highest ranked individual wrestler at No. 6 in his weight class.
InterMat rankings are OUT ‼️— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 2, 2022
And… The Badgers are ranked #️⃣9️⃣ in the NWCA Coaches Poll
#️⃣6️⃣ Dean Hamiti
#️⃣7️⃣ Eric Barnett
#️⃣7️⃣ Austin Gomez
#️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ Trent Hillger
#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Braxton Amos
#️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Andrew McNally
#️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Chris Weiler
#️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ Garrett Model
Next up… Iowa pic.twitter.com/9BRJ8ZHP7a
- J.J. Watt could fill the backup power forward minutes pretty nicely for the Badgers I think.
Dunks, rebounds and fouls.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2022
And the occasional accidental hard pick.
Ask me to step outside the paint and that’s when the issues begin. https://t.co/9CuGQX8MQf
- WiScOnSiN rUnNiNg BaCkS cAn’T pLaY iN tHe NfL.
.@JayT23 @Melvingordon25— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 1, 2022
Just a couple Badgers doin' their thing in the big league #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/BvIvdqrlZY
- A number of Badgers players took to social media on Tuesday to show support for QB Graham Mertz after transfer QB Caleb Williams picked Southern Cal over the Badgers. Say what you will about Mertz’s on field performance last year, he definitely has the love and respect of the rest of the roster which is an extremely important part of being a quarterback tbqh.
Remember what side y’all was on lol Five gone get it done....— Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) February 1, 2022
- Future Badger Caroline Harvey is already representing her country in the Olympics. Read more on her here before the hockey portion of the Olympics gets started (later Wednesday aka tonight!).
Here's some women's hockey Olympics reading for you before the games begin on Thursday.— John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) February 1, 2022
Fillier, Harvey among women's hockey's next generationhttps://t.co/yuxAtRhlPq
Also this!
@BadgerWHockey squad pic.twitter.com/LQiIpUohkf— Olympic Hockey Bubble (@olympic_bubble) February 2, 2022
- Pretty good to get the endorsement of the last Wisconsin National Player of the Year methinks.
Makes everyone around him better. Keep leading the way @JohnnyDavis https://t.co/sQAEEFaoLy— Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) February 1, 2022
- Here’s a cool “insiders” look at how Jerry Mao made the sweet Johnny Davis NPOY video from earlier this week.
Thanks for all the love on Johnny's video! Definitely one of my favorite projects to date.— Jerry Mao (@jerryxmao) February 1, 2022
Here's your #TimelineTuesday on it. Video side, it's pretty tame as the majority of the video was finished in After Effects connected layers. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/xGLkauRAqV
- Captain America is now Captain of the All-Star Game too!
Captain America ⏩ Captain of the Central Division #NHLAllStar team— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 30, 2022
Congrats, @jpav8! pic.twitter.com/Tk7ODkTFGA
- Some dude on Twitter who reports on the Dallas Cowboys (naturally) commented that TE Jake Ferguson made some nice catches during Senior Bowl practice for a player that was mostly a blocking tight end. He was summarily roasted by Badgers fans and we won’t post his asinine tweet here, but we do hope he gets better scouting reports for other players.
January 31, 2022
- Speaking of postseason all-star games, our very own Owen Riese has been in Las Vegas working at the East-West Shrine Bowl, for which he is a scout. He’ll, eventually, have a post for us on how the trio of Badgers performed there!
29 isn't too bad so far pic.twitter.com/MirkhzNI8h— Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) February 1, 2022
- The Wisconsin women’s hockey team went 3-0 on their lengthy road trip to Minnesota over the weekend, sweeping St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday while beating St. Thomas on Monday evening on their way back to Madison. With the three wins, the Badgers are now back in first place in the WCHA but sit at No. 4 in the nation behind Minnesota, Ohio State and Northeastern.
- Indiana lost their running backs coach to Notre Dame. However, both of his sons are planning on remaining in Bloomington.
- Jim Harbaugh expected to take Minnesota Vikings job!
- Will Northwestern women’s hoops make the NCAA Tournament?
- Iowa men’s hoops is frustrated.
- Former Wisconsin recruiting target RB Nicholas Singleton is at Penn State. Here’s a breakdown of his talents.
- LMAO, remember when Scott Frost turned down Joe Burrow?
Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday
Iowa 86 - Penn State 90, 2OT
No. 13 Michigan State 65 - Maryland 63
Rutgers 78 - Northwestern 79, OT
Nebraska 79 - Michigan 85
Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday
No. 6 Indiana 50 - No. 7 Michigan 65
No. 22 Ohio State 92 - No. 23 Iowa 88
Rutgers 38 - Nebraska 50
