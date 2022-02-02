Wisconsin football: WR A.J. Abbott set to transfer from UW

Amidst all of the other football news on Tuesday, Rivals reported that Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Abbott has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2 rising senior will have two years of eligibility remaining (I’m pretty sure) if he chooses to use his COVID year.

2018 3-star WR AJ Abbott entered the portal as a grad transfer after grabbing 3 rec for 19 yards during his time with Wisconsin @McNamaraRivals https://t.co/s6nXw2ncYT — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 1, 2022

Abbott, who was a 3-star prospect coming out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School in 2018, did not have as productive a career in Madison as everyone was hoping. After redshirting his first year on campus, Abbott played in 15 games and caught three passes for 19 yards. He also made one tackle on special teams during his redshirt freshman season.

The Wisconsin WR room will look vastly different next season with Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn and Danny Davis all moving on. Junior Chimere Dike should be the No. 1 guy and then a whole host of young dudes, and UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis, will be competing for snaps behind him. Add converted CB Dean Engram to the mix and there is a logjam of players there that Abbott would probably have been behind on the depth chart

To be perfectly honest, this is the right move for Abbott if he wants to see the field more as he had already been passed by multiple younger players. We hope that Abbott finds success at his next stop!