Wisconsin men’s basketball: UW slotted in as a 4-seed in first NCAA Tournament projections

On Sunday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was listed as the No. 4 seed in the East Region in the first NCAA Tournament bracket preview. The East Region Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will be taking place in the wonderful city of Philadelphia. The top three seeds in the region would be Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova. Sheesh, that’s a real murderer’s row of teams that have historically won national titles.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Region was named the No. 1 overall seed, followed by the Auburn Tigers in the Midwest Region, the Arizona Wildcats in the South Region and the Kansas Jayhawks in the East Region. Our SB Nation bracketologist Chris Dobbertean had the Badgers on the 3-seed line in the West Region.

One interesting fact to note about the released top-16 seeds is that it does not include the Houston Cougars who are currently ranked No. 4 in the NET, No. 7 in KenPom and No. 14 in the AP Poll.

No. 4 seed line: Wisconsin, UCLA, Providence, and Texas. I was oh-so-close to including the Longhorns over Houston and I should have done so.



Houston is the first team in the NET Top 4 to not only miss the Preview, but the first NET Top 4 team to not be on the Top 2 seed lines. — Lukas Harkins (@hardwiredsports) February 19, 2022

Here are the full top-four in each of the regions:

SOUTH (San Antonio)

1) Arizona

5) Baylor

11) Tennessee

15) Providence

EAST (Philadelphia)

2) Kansas

6) Kentucky

9) Villanova

13) Wisconsin

MIDWEST (Chicago)

3) Auburn

7) Purdue

10) Texas Tech

14) UCLA

WEST

4) Gonzaga

8) Duke

12) Illinois

16) Texas

The Badgers host the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon at noon CT on CBS. At halftime Michael Finley’s number is going to be retired. Should be a fun one!