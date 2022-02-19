Wisconsin swimming and diving: Phoebe Bacon continues UW’s dominance in 100 backstroke

The Wisconsin Badgers swimming and diving team has now won the Big Ten 100 yard backstroke for the fifth (!!!) season in a row. On Friday evening in Madison, sophomore standout, and US Olympian, Phoebe Bacon won this race for the second straight season with a time of 51.58.

The Badgers also had three other swimmers on the podium in the 100 back, including freshman Mackenzie McConagha who finished second (51.92), sophomore Kaylyn Schoof who finished seventh (52.55) and senior Mara Newman who finished eighth (52.64).

After three days of competition, Wisconsin sits in fourth place as a team with 681 points. Ohio State (877), Michigan (810) and Indiana (782) are the top three teams with one final day of swimming remaining.

Wisconsin’s 200 freestyle relay team, featuring Bacon, Sophie Fiske, Alana Palmer and Lillie Hosack finished fourth, but had an NCAA “A” qualifying time of 1:28.23. Michigan’s relay team set a Big Ten record with a time of 1:26.74, beating their 2019 relay team’s time by .10 seconds.

Saturday’s action kicks off at 10:00 a.m. CT in Madison and goes all day.