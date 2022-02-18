B5Q Blogopean Union: UW swimming and diving is hosting the Big Ten Championships

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Our friends from Homefield Apparel have done it again, folks. This brand new Wisconsin women’s hockey shirt goes on sale Friday morning (that’s today!) and as the proud owner of one already, let me tell you what...it looks even better in person.

Hoping that the women’s hockey team can conjure up a little Homefield Magic and sweep the Buckeyes this weekend. As we mentioned earlier this week, UW still has a shot at winning the WCHA regular season title, but they’ll need some help from St. Thomas which...isn’t likely to come. The Gophers pounded the Tommies 7-1 on Thursday night and their rematch on Saturday is at home for Minnesota.

Joe Pavelski’s NHL, and international, career has been nothing short of incredible.

He's done it again!!!@jpav8 - Seventh American-born player with 12 or more 20 goals seasons



Draisaitl only other this year with four 4-pt games



Lemieux, St. Louis, Sakic, Selanne - only others to reach 50 pts in 47 GP over 37-years old in last 40 years#BadgersintheBigs pic.twitter.com/Hq36EgkHoa — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 16, 2022

Sam Dekker is, once again, having a very nice season over in Turkey. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets another shot in the NBA next year or if he has aged out and will be a guy who has a successful (and lucrative) career overseas.

Being engaged to one of the most disliked players in the Big Ten can’t be easy, especially in the arena you used to call home.

Tough game to be at.. I bleed Cream and Crimson, but my heart was with the love of my life on the other bench tonight! It was truly difficult feeling the hate from some of the fans, but I will forever be a Hoosier and cheer for them any other time. All my love Hoosier Nation❤️ — Tyra Buss (@tbuss3) February 16, 2022

Dean Hamiti has been having a dominant season the mat and, well, this just proves it!

The @NCAAWrestling latest award standings are out!@HamitiDean is the NCAA's 7⃣th MOST DOMINANT wrestler in all of Division I pic.twitter.com/uTjbStC44M — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 16, 2022

Fellow freshman Braxton Amos is having an impressive season in his own right.

More @NCAAWrestling award updates!@thebraxtonamos has the 3⃣rd MOST TECH FALLS in the nation among Division I wrestlers



: https://t.co/IcAQCW2DxP pic.twitter.com/9B0aTFuE1z — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 16, 2022

The softball team is back in Florida for another weekend of games and they smacked No. 24 UCF 9-1 to open things up and then edged Notre Dame 2-1 in their second game. Kayla Konwent socking dingers, after two years off from playing softball, is a beautiful sight.

In case you missed it, here’s a l k back at KK doing KK things! #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/eHFNJJ8gn2 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 18, 2022

The Badgers lost to Michigan State on Wednesday, but it was not the fault of their long distance shooting.

Another game, another record-breaking performance



The Badgers hit 14 threes yesterday—the best in program history! pic.twitter.com/t2RwtO3k7d — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) February 17, 2022

It is with much sadness that we must report...Jay Bilas knows ball.

Johnny Davis is a cold blooded closer. 30 points and 12 rebounds at Indiana, making a variety of tough shots against a physical Hoosier defense geared to stop him. Against ranked teams, Davis is averaging 25 ppg, including 37 points v. Purdue. Star. https://t.co/9PdYauLn43 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) February 16, 2022

Freshman swimmer Paige McKenna won the Big Ten title in the 500m freestyle and the Badgers, as a team, sit in fourth place halfway through the competition which is taking place in Madison!

Fight to the finish! Badgers with the best cheering section as Paige takes home the 500 Free #Badgers | #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Cd7ZXX5d28 — Wisconsin Swimming & Diving (@BadgerSwimDive) February 18, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

No. 12 Illinois 59 - Rutgers 70

No. 5 Purdue 70 - Northwestern 64

Minnesota 46 - Penn State 67

Michigan 84 - Iowa 79

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Northwestern 58 - No. 5 Indiana 69

Nebraska 76 - Penn State 83

Illinois 54 - Purdue 70

No. 18 Ohio State 72 - No. 13 Maryland 77

Rutgers 79 - Minnesota 61