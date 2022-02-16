B5Q Blogopean Union: Canada vs. USA gold medal hockey is tonight!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Johnny Davis is good. Iowa is not.

MIDNIGHT TRIVIA



Johnny Davis scored 67 points in road games at Purdue and Indiana this year. Since 2008, that's the most any player has scored in those road games in a single season. Second place is Luka Garza in 2020, with 64 (though notably Iowa went 0-2 in those games). — Bart T rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 16, 2022

An incredible honor for Aidan McConnell who was named to the United States roster for the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championships. Group play starts on Friday, Feb. 25.

Now that the Big Ten portion of the regular season is over, here is how the wrestling team is ranked.

InterMat rankings are out and we’re moving



Next up… Northern Iowa pic.twitter.com/dcXrBJYtg7 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 15, 2022

Matthew De St. Phalle had a great weekend in Wisconsin’s series split with Notre Dame.

Your Dana Rettke Being Awesome In Italy fix for the day.

Amazing start for Dana Rettke!



In her second @LegaVolleyFem match with her club team @VeroVolleyMonza, NCAA champion @dana_rettke was named as the match MVP in their victory vs Scandicci where she scored 14 pts.



Watch the full match replay on https://t.co/N4fErwPx9b. pic.twitter.com/2wiuWNdzoy — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) February 15, 2022

Speaking of volleyball, the champs were in Milwaukee, home of the NBA champs, to celebrate their national title.

TAKING OVER MILWAUKEE TONIGHT! Thanks for having us @Bucks!! pic.twitter.com/hieGnwTIn1 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) February 15, 2022

The women’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States is Wednesday night. There will be a LOT of Badgers playing with both starting goalies potentially being Wisconsin alumnae.

Four goals from four former @BadgerWHockey players (Blayre Turnbull, Emily Clark, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque) and victories in net by Ann-Renée Desbiens and Alex Cavallini have Canada and the U.S. in the Olympic gold-medal game again. — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 14, 2022

If @adesbiens30 and @aRigs33 go head-to-head for the Olympic gold medal -- Team Canada vs. Team USA -- here's a gentle reminder that they once fought for the same cause in 2013-14 and wound up as the two winningest goaltenders in @BadgerWHockey history. What an incredible legacy. pic.twitter.com/AjlWpJBFgG — BadgersHistory (@BadgersHistory) February 15, 2022

The gold medal game is on at 10:10 p.m. CT tonight (Wednesday). We’ll try and have some live coverage of the game but, folks, that is pretty late for this sleepy blogger.

There has never been an Olympic hockey gold medal game, women's or men's, with former college teammates in opposing creases. That could change thanks to Alex Cavallini and Ann-Renée Desbiens from @BadgerWHockey.https://t.co/Zt4GbBU7vI — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 16, 2022

Daryl Watts is 11 points away from setting the NCAA record for points scored in a career.

My wife while watching this video: “I love when old guys get excited about basketball!”

An early-season chance to watch the softball team on TV comes on Sunday!

TV UPDATE Sunday's @BadgerSoftball vs @UCLASoftball game will now be televised on @ESPNU at noon AND the @UCLASoftball vs @FSU_Softball game at 7 pm has been upgraded to @espn ☀️ — St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational (@SPCEliteInvite) February 15, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 19 Michigan State 58 - Penn State 62

Minnesota 45 - No. 18 Ohio State 70

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 7 Indiana 55 - Nebraska 72

No. 15 Maryland 81 - No. 25 Iowa 69

No. 21 Ohio State 86 - Illinois 67