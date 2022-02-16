 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: Canada vs. USA gold medal hockey is tonight!

Plus: softball is on TV this weekend; Johnny Davis rules; and Aidan McConnell will represent her country with the USYNT.

By Drew Hamm
Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 10 Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Johnny Davis is good. Iowa is not.
  • An incredible honor for Aidan McConnell who was named to the United States roster for the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championships. Group play starts on Friday, Feb. 25.
  • Now that the Big Ten portion of the regular season is over, here is how the wrestling team is ranked.
  • Matthew De St. Phalle had a great weekend in Wisconsin’s series split with Notre Dame.
  • Your Dana Rettke Being Awesome In Italy fix for the day.
  • Speaking of volleyball, the champs were in Milwaukee, home of the NBA champs, to celebrate their national title.
  • The women’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States is Wednesday night. There will be a LOT of Badgers playing with both starting goalies potentially being Wisconsin alumnae.

The gold medal game is on at 10:10 p.m. CT tonight (Wednesday). We’ll try and have some live coverage of the game but, folks, that is pretty late for this sleepy blogger.

  • Daryl Watts is 11 points away from setting the NCAA record for points scored in a career.
  • My wife while watching this video: “I love when old guys get excited about basketball!”
  • An early-season chance to watch the softball team on TV comes on Sunday!

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 19 Michigan State 58 - Penn State 62
Minnesota 45 - No. 18 Ohio State 70

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 7 Indiana 55 - Nebraska 72
No. 15 Maryland 81 - No. 25 Iowa 69
No. 21 Ohio State 86 - Illinois 67

