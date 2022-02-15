Wisconsin men’s basketball: Badgers rally to win by five in Bloomington

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team (20-5 overall, 11-4 Big Ten) were on the road in Bloomington Tuesday night to face off with the Indiana Hoosiers. The Badgers were trying to shake off a tough loss to Rutgers over the weekend while Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers were trying to end a three-game losing skid.

Despite a strong performance by the Indiana star, it was Johnny Davis who got the last laugh, leading the Badgers to a huge five-point win on the road.

A 30 and 11 game by Johnny Davis leads the #Badgers over the Hoosiers on the road.



74-69 UW. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 16, 2022

The Badgers and Hoosiers would go into the first media timeout all knotted up at eight points apiece, as the two teams began the game shooting above 50% from the floor. However, three quick turnovers by Wisconsin following the timeout would allow Indiana to go inside to their big men and secure a 16-12 lead by the next media timeout.

Brad Davison would help cut into the deficit heading into the next timeout, but a quick 8-0 run for Indiana spearheaded by Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway after the break would give Indiana a 26-19 lead with 5:30 remaining in the first half.

Chris Vogt would give the Badgers some nice minutes off the bench to pull the team back within four shortly thereafter though.

From there Johnny Davis would take over with seven big points, and by halftime Wisconsin would find themselves up by one.

Weathering the early storms



Keep bringing the fight, Bucky pic.twitter.com/VbugssUL8X — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 16, 2022

Following the intermission, the Badgers and Hoosiers each scored on their first five possessions with the score even at 43-43 at the first media timeout. Indiana would assert their will inside though with Thompson and Jackson-Davis over the next few minutes to establish a five-point lead with 12:10 remaining in the half.

Wisconsin would respond though, and even things up within the next few minutes behind some strong play by the backcourt of Chucky Hepburn, Davis and Davison.

As the half wore on, the stars of the two teams would lead the way as Jackson-Davis and Davis exchanged baskets. In the end, a critical saved loose ball by Steven Crowl and a three-point play by Davis would allow the Badgers to take a late lead though.

From there Davis would salt the game away on the free-throw line to give Wisconsin a five-point road win, 74-69.

Ah, the ol' Johnny Davis run.



You love to see it. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 16, 2022

Notable stat lines:

Johnny Davis —> 30 points (10-of-15 from the floor), 12 rebounds

Brad Davison —> 21 points (4-of-11 from the floor), seven rebounds, two assists

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) —> 30 points (10-of-13 from the floor), eight rebounds

Up next: The Badgers take on Michigan this Sunday. The game is scheduled to be aired on CBS with tip time set for 12 p.m. CT from the Kohl Center.