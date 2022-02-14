 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 331: two Badgers are Super Bowl champs! + Rutgers recap (yikes)

Listen in as we talk some football and basketball on this Monday addition of B5P!

By TylerHunt
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to on both the football and basketball front. To start, we talk about some recent recruiting news before getting into some NFL combine invites for Wisconsin football. After that, we discuss some NFL awards received by former Badgers in TJ Watt and Jonathan Taylor. Later, we dive into Rob Havenstein and David Edwards winning Super Bowl 56. To finish off our football talk we dive into a depth chart discussion for the offensive line which is facing some interesting decisions this Spring and Fall.

In the back half of the show, we recap Wisconsin basketball’s latest contest against Rutgers. In our conversation, we talk about what went wrong in the loss and how we expect the Badgers to try and bounce back as they get ready for Indiana Tuesday evening. Enjoy!

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...