Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 331: two Badgers are Super Bowl champs! + Rutgers recap (yikes)

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to on both the football and basketball front. To start, we talk about some recent recruiting news before getting into some NFL combine invites for Wisconsin football. After that, we discuss some NFL awards received by former Badgers in TJ Watt and Jonathan Taylor. Later, we dive into Rob Havenstein and David Edwards winning Super Bowl 56. To finish off our football talk we dive into a depth chart discussion for the offensive line which is facing some interesting decisions this Spring and Fall.

In the back half of the show, we recap Wisconsin basketball’s latest contest against Rutgers. In our conversation, we talk about what went wrong in the loss and how we expect the Badgers to try and bounce back as they get ready for Indiana Tuesday evening. Enjoy!