Wisconsin football recruiting: 3-star LB Austin Harnetiaux decommits

On Thursday night, preferred walk-on 3-star LB Austin Harnetiaux (Clyde Hill, Wash.) out of Seattle Prep School announced that he was decommitting from Wisconsin and reopening his recruitment. Harnetiaux committed to UW back on Dec. 13 and was then announced as walk-on by the Badgers during the Early Signing Period.

Harnetiaux had originally reached out to Wisconsin coach Bobby April about coming to Madison with Harnetiaux mentioning that April “has been an awesome guy to lead me through this relationship with Wisconsin.”

The 6-foot-3 and 220 pound linebacker had scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Eastern Washington, Central Washington, Georgetown, Harvard and Dartmouth. Washington State had also extended a walk-on offer.

After his senior season, Harnetiaux was named first-team all-conference at linebacker and the Metro League Co- Defensive Player of the Year. He also lettered in basketball at Seattle Prep.

We wish Harnetiaux well and hope that he finds a school, and team, that fits him better than Wisconsin did.