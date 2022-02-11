B5Q Blogopean Union: tons of Badgers in Beijing content for you

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Julia Wohlert is transferring from UW to FGCU for her final volleyball season. We wish her well!

So excited to see what @FGCU_VB will have in store for me next! https://t.co/0DhDfQFde6 — julia (@julia_wohlert) February 11, 2022

Olympic curler @MattJamilton sports Madison skyline ink in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/v69aZRzC5U — Isthmus (@isthmus) February 10, 2022

The 2022 KwikTrip Holiday Face-off field was announced earlier this week and will feature Wisconsin (duh), current defending national champ UMass, Clarkson and Lake Superior State.

Since Torvik posted this, Purdue has already lost a game. EVERYTHING IS COMING UP WISCONSIN, BABY!

Of the three teams tied for first in the Big Ten, Wisconsin definitely has the easiest remaining schedule. pic.twitter.com/gHGkqi2K2I — Bart T rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 9, 2022

Sam Dekker still looking smooth over in Turkey.

A quick update on @dekker - he's averaging 15.1 PPG while shooting 51% from the floor (41% from 3pt) in the Turkish Super League. His mechanics on his shot look great, his cuts look sharp, and is running the floor exceptionally well. Highlights from his last 5 games ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yIzAMe6mO3 — Gunnar Person (@GPer23) February 8, 2022

It’ll be pretty interesting to see what all of these new areas at Camp Randall look like once they are finished.

We've got names and everything!



Excited to have fans in these spaces in just 7 months!



▪️ Fifth Quarter Patio

▪️ 1917 Club

▪️ Champions Club

▪️ Touchdown Club

▪️ Victory Hall



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/J79AVUbAq5 pic.twitter.com/LJyx9E0qQf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 10, 2022

The Badgers lost to Maryland by 27 earlier this week, which isn’t surprising because the Terps are much better than the Badgers, but there were still a couple of highlights for UW.

Cool story on Wisconsin freshman wrestler Braxton Amos.

The Badgers last home Big Ten match of the season is Friday night against Illinois. With tickets being only $2 it’s almost too cheap not to go!

Get ✌️ the Field House on Friday!

Last home @B1GWrestling match of the season vs. @IlliniWrestling 7 p.m.



Watch on BTN+ https://t.co/3zGiBy7ARB

️ Special Guest @MattLepay #HypeMan!

️ $2 Tickets https://t.co/d5y7zfqpsU

❤️ Arrive early & help us honor imp. friend of team! pic.twitter.com/6dVj05EJBw — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) February 10, 2022

Ben Street came out firing for Team Canada in their first game of the Olympics.

Olympic debut victory for Ben Street



Goal and assist on Canada's first two goals of the tourney



- @gettysports #OlympiansMadeHere || #BeijingBadgers pic.twitter.com/nN04Ss1XOk — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 10, 2022

Hilary Knight helped lead Team USA to the semifinals, with a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic, late on Thursday night/early Friday morning. Alex (Rigsby) Cavallini got the win in net for the Americans.

Sadly, Britta Curl won’t be able to join the team for their medal push as she tested positive for COVID.

Can’t even begin to say how thankful I am to have such supportive and loving family and friends. Was super excited at the opportunity to join Team USA but a positive COVID test means I will not be able to help out a great group. Thanks to everyone who reached out - I’ll be back! — Britta Curl (@brittacurl) February 10, 2022

Speaking of hockey, the women’s team had their series moved around this weekend due to the men’s team’s series being moved because of a COVID situation. The men’s team now plays DURING the Super Bowl on Sunday night. It is the last home game of the season and it’s a major bummer that seniors like Brock Caufield and Roman Achan won’t get a proper send-off. Milewski goes on to note that he can’t find ANY other sporting events (NBA, NHL, college basketball, college hockey) being played during the Super Bowl so, uh, yeah.

New schedule for this weekend's Wisconsin hockey games:@BadgerWHockey vs. Minnesota State, 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday@BadgerMHockey vs. Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 9, 2022

The team that has to switch the Kohl Center from hockey to basketball is going to be BUSY this weekend.

If you know someone on the Kohl Center changeover crew, wish them well this weekend. There are now 7 conversions in 5 days instead of 1.https://t.co/s1OhT24DxZ — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 9, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

No. 16 Ohio State 64 - Rutgers 66

Minnesota 65 - Nebraska 78

Iowa 110 - Maryland 87

No. 3 Purdue 58 - Michigan 82

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Penn State 77 - Purdue 81

No. 7 Indiana 93 - Illinois 61

Minnesota 78 - No. 25 Iowa 88

No. 4 Michigan 57 - Michigan State 63

Nebraska 70 - No. 21 Ohio State 80

Northwestern - Rutgers, cancelled