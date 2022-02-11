 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: tons of Badgers in Beijing content for you

Plus: the Kohl Center changeover crew is going to need a beer after this weekend; the Watt brothers look like they give good hugs; and a cool Braxton Amos story.

By Drew Hamm
Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6
Ben Street doing work behind the net for Team Canada.
Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Brothers gotta hug!
  • Julia Wohlert is transferring from UW to FGCU for her final volleyball season. We wish her well!
  • This is a cool tattoo.
  • The 2022 KwikTrip Holiday Face-off field was announced earlier this week and will feature Wisconsin (duh), current defending national champ UMass, Clarkson and Lake Superior State.
  • Since Torvik posted this, Purdue has already lost a game. EVERYTHING IS COMING UP WISCONSIN, BABY!
  • Sam Dekker still looking smooth over in Turkey.
  • It’ll be pretty interesting to see what all of these new areas at Camp Randall look like once they are finished.
  • The Badgers lost to Maryland by 27 earlier this week, which isn’t surprising because the Terps are much better than the Badgers, but there were still a couple of highlights for UW.
  • Cool story on Wisconsin freshman wrestler Braxton Amos.
  • The Badgers last home Big Ten match of the season is Friday night against Illinois. With tickets being only $2 it’s almost too cheap not to go!
  • Ben Street came out firing for Team Canada in their first game of the Olympics.
  • Hilary Knight helped lead Team USA to the semifinals, with a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic, late on Thursday night/early Friday morning. Alex (Rigsby) Cavallini got the win in net for the Americans.
  • Sadly, Britta Curl won’t be able to join the team for their medal push as she tested positive for COVID.
  • Speaking of hockey, the women’s team had their series moved around this weekend due to the men’s team’s series being moved because of a COVID situation. The men’s team now plays DURING the Super Bowl on Sunday night. It is the last home game of the season and it’s a major bummer that seniors like Brock Caufield and Roman Achan won’t get a proper send-off. Milewski goes on to note that he can’t find ANY other sporting events (NBA, NHL, college basketball, college hockey) being played during the Super Bowl so, uh, yeah.
  • The team that has to switch the Kohl Center from hockey to basketball is going to be BUSY this weekend.

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

No. 16 Ohio State 64 - Rutgers 66
Minnesota 65 - Nebraska 78
Iowa 110 - Maryland 87
No. 3 Purdue 58 - Michigan 82

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Penn State 77 - Purdue 81
No. 7 Indiana 93 - Illinois 61
Minnesota 78 - No. 25 Iowa 88
No. 4 Michigan 57 - Michigan State 63
Nebraska 70 - No. 21 Ohio State 80
Northwestern - Rutgers, cancelled

