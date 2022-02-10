Badgers in the NFL: Jonathan Taylor wins FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award

On Thursday night, the NFL held their awards show, this year broadcast from a theater in SoFi Stadium in Las Vegas, where they’ll also hold Super Bowl LVI. Former Wisconsin Badgers, and all-time college football great, running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts was named the 2021-2022 FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

Taylor, who was doubted by idiots coming out of college, had the most rushing yards (1,811), attempts (332) and touchdowns (18) this season while also compiling the highest per game rushing average (106.5). He also added 40 receptions for 360 yards and two more touchdowns, giving him a league-leading 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns.

In addition to winning this award, Taylor also made the Pro Bowl and was named First Team All-Pro in only his second year in the league. If he had anyone other than Carson Wentz at quarterback Taylor also would have been playing in the playoffs this season but alas...

Taylor was a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award, but did not win that one as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took that honor home. Newly retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won the FedEx Air Player of the Year Award.