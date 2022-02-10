Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 330: Wisconsin Basketball picks up a huge road victory

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to get to on both the football and basketball side of things. To start, we discuss wideout Isaac Smith entering the transfer portal, after that, we talk about the Wisconsin football coaching staff which continues to have moving pieces and rumors swirling. Later on, we continue our depth chart series and talk about the running back room. I promise we do not just rave about Braelon Allen the entire time, but we easily could do so. No, we also touch on Chez Mellusi and what the guys beyond those two might look like.

In the back half of the show, we break down the Badgers huge road victory over the Michigan State Spartans. In our conversation, we talk about another great Tyler Wahl performance, a dominating effort by Johnny Davis, and much more. After that, we look ahead to Saturday’s contest against Rutgers to round out the show. Enjoy!