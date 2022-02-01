Wisconsin men’s basketball: Johnny Davis is still in the running for multiple awards

Fewer than 24 hours after Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball launched his official National Player of the Year campaign, sophomore standout Johnny Davis has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award and the Wooden Award Late Season Top-20.

The complete list looks like this:

Benedict Mathurin, Arizona

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Justin Moore, Villanova

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Congrats to @JohnnyDavis on being named to the watch list for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award



https://t.co/N74SMYohvQ pic.twitter.com/wcb3M4YnEZ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 1, 2022

Davis’ inclusion on this list should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody. Given that he is a NPOY candidate, he should be considered a front runner, along with Agbaji, to win this award.

This is one of many awards that Davis will be in consideration for and hopefully win. In his sophomore season, Davis has elevated his game to heights that nobody saw coming and has led a Badger team that many expected to finish in the back half of the Big Ten to the top of the conference standings on February 1.

As of the writing of this article, Davis is averaging 21.3 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Although his efficiency numbers are not incredible, he has stepped up in the moments where Wisconsin needed him most: at Purdue - 37 points, vs. Houston - 30 points, final three minutes v. Minnesota - seven points and one massive steal to secure the win.

When the game is on the line, under the brightest lights, Johnny performs at his best. He is the heart and soul of this team and his award season is just getting started. He has all but locked up a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team as well as All-American honors.

Whether he wins the award or not, being named to the top 10 is quite an honor.