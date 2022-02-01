Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern Cal

Well, it’s finally over. On Tuesday morning, former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams announced that he will be transferring to Southern Cal and not Wisconsin.

“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams told ESPN. He added: “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team.”

In a commitment announcement video that featured clips of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Will Ferrell, Williams picked the Trojans and his former OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

According to the ESPN article linked above, Williams committed late last week ahead of the USC’s final deadline to be registered for classes for the spring semester. This isn’t really a surprise that a top-rated recruit chose USC over Wisconsin, but with all of the twists and turns to this recruitment it sure does sting a little extra.

Well, Caleb, we’ll always have January 2022.