Wisconsin picks up 2022 preferred walk-on commit from Gabe Kirschke

National Signing Day is just around the corner and the Badgers are looking to put together the final pieces before Wednesday’s signing period comes to an end. Wisconsin recently picked up their No. 15 scholarship member in 3-star WR Chris Brooks Jr. Additionally, they’ve nabbed a walk-on commit from DE Gabe Kirschke out of Colorado.

Kirschke is from Littleton, Colo. where he attended Valor Christian High School. He will come to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on, but Kirschke did hold some scholarship offers as well. Most recently he received an offer from New Mexico State, but he also had scholarship offers from Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado. Additionally, Kirschke had walk-on offers from Wyoming as well as in-state Colorado and Colorado State but opted for the Badgers instead.

Blessed to be able to say that I will be continuing my football and academic career at Wisconsin. Thank you to God and the many people that helped me towards this opportunity.#OnWisconsin ⁦⁦@donnieyantis⁩ ⁦@tmoore7533⁩ ⁦@CoachKolodziej⁩ ⁦@CoachAprilUW⁩ pic.twitter.com/ExkrmUj0ke — Gabe Kirschke (@KirschkeGabe) January 31, 2022

Overall, Kirschke does not have any rankings according to 247 but it’s clear that defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej sees something in him to offer up a walk-on spot. That something might be a large frame to work with, as Kirschke stands at 6-foot-5 weighing in at 225 pounds. As the former strength and conditioning coach Kolodziej should be able to add to an already strong frame. If Kirschke can come to Wisconsin and add to that frame and use the chip on his shoulder that walk-ons normally have he could be a piece that surprises when he gets his opportunity.