2022 3-star wideout Chris Brooks Jr. flips to Wisconsin

National signing day takes place on Wednesday and the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to finalize the last pieces of their 2022 class. The class currently contains 14 players, and Wisconsin just locked up number 15 in wideout Chris Brooks Jr.

Brooks Jr is a 3-star wideout from St. Louis where he attended St. Louis University High School. Brooks Jr was recruited by mostly FCS and MAC schools. He held offers from Ball State, Miami (OH), Buffalo, Columbia, Brown, and Yale among others. In July, Brooks announced his commitment to Yale and it appeared his recruitment was wrapped up.

However, Wisconsin’s wideout coach Alvis Whitted had other ideas and offered Brooks a scholarship on December 28th, 2021. Brooks visited Wisconsin just a few days ago on January 28th, and this morning announced his de-commitment from Yale and commitment to Wisconsin.

Previously committed to Yale, it is clear that Brooks is very much focused on his academic career as well as athletics. In a report from Rivals.com Brooks told BadgerBlitz that he found the same academic standards at Wisconsin that he looked for at Yale. It sounds like that was very much a deciding factor in Brooks's eventual flip to Wisconsin.

This past season Brooks racked up accomplishments at the high school level where he was named to All-State, All-conference, All-district, and the All-academic team. Standing at 6-foot-3 Brooks is a player that seems to fit exactly what Alvis Whitted is looking for in terms of frame. In the last few weeks, the Badgers have added some serious height to the room in Brooks and transfer wideout Keontez Lewis, both standing at 6-foot-3. It appears Whitted is looking for some taller receivers in the room, and he’s found a player that fits that mold here in Brooks.

Brooks also possesses some good speed for a taller wideout and shows on tape some really strong hands. It’s clear that Whitted saw something that other division one programs had not seen, and is hoping to have found a gem in Brooks. Wisconsin has always done a good job at identifying these types of players, and we’ll see if Brooks is another in that long line of success despite being under-recruited.