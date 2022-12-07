Wisconsin still a “top choice” for three-star DL Jamel Howard

Three-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard out of Illinois initially committed to Wisconsin, but de-committed from the program on November 17th, opening up his recruitment to all possibilities.

However, does that mean that Wisconsin is out of the mix, especially with a new coaching staff?

No.

While Howard has garnered significant interest from Michigan among other schools, the three-star recruit still has Wisconsin as a top option for his commitment.

“Wisconsin is still in the picture for me, just because Madison is always going to be Madison and Wisconsin football is always going to be really good football. They stack up with all my other offers. They’re a really top choice for me.”

Howard does have an official visit already planned to Wisconsin for December 9th, where he’ll receive an opportunity to meet the new coaching staff, alongside a visit to Illinois.

“I have [official visits] to U of I and I have Wisconsin and those dates are coming soon in the month of December.”

But, Howard won’t rush the process and anticipates signing his national letter of intent later, alluding to the second signing date in February, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“I plan on signing later, honestly, right now.” “Probably around that February date.” “I believe there’s a possibility [that something happens earlier, but for now], I will stick to that signing date [of February].”

Still, it’s good news for Wisconsin that they are still in the running for one of their former top recruits, as their 2023 class has trimmed down to eight players after running back Jaquez Keyes de-committed on Monday.

Additionally, defensive lineman Tristan Monday announced his intentions to transfer on Monday, committing to Arizona State hours later, paving the way for an additional body in the defensive line room.