Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit

The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks.

Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged that his decision has changed to where the Bearcats are no longer in consideration.

“[My family and I] have come to the decision that it is best if I do de-commit and look some other ways and weigh all my other options. As of right now, Cincinnati is no longer on the table for m﻿e. I just think some other places have better opportunities for me.”

As for where he plans to visit, McGohan has an official visit with LSU scheduled, who currently is making a push to add him to their 2023 class, but has Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Oklahoma amongst his main schools as well.

“I’ll be visiting LSU on an official. There’s multiple schools that stick out. LSU, Wisconsin, Pitt, and Oklahoma are probably the main ones as of right now.”

While McGohan has other interest, he could definitely see himself following Coach Fickell to Wisconsin, pointing out his relationships with Pat Lambert and Max Stienecker, who are expected to join the staff at Madison.

“Oh, for sure, [I could see myself following Coach Fickell to Wisconsin]. I love all of those guys. They’ve been recruiting me since my sophomore year of high school. Pat [Lambert] and Max [Stienecker] [are] just great guys. I like Coach Fickell. Awesome guy. We’ve built a pretty good relationship. Not going to lie, when I heard he was leaving, [it] kinda hurt, but always knew God has a plan and that could very easily be where I go.”

However, it won’t be long before McGohan makes his decision, as he plans to early-enroll, meaning his decision will come around the first signing day on December 21st.

“I will be early enrolling. I want to do my commitment probably before December 21st. Probably the day before signing day, if not on signing day.”

In his next destination, McGohan will be looking for a school where he can compete early, but also create a foundation, both academically and relationships-wise, where he can succeed at the next level.

“My decision will come down to being able to compete very early. I’m a [competitor] and I like to work and I want to get some early playing time. That’s one thing that I value a lot. But, the main thing I value is an education and a relationship with the people I’m going to go to work with every single day, because, from here on out, it’s a business and I want to be surrounded by great people.

Wisconsin is currently down to just eight recruits in their 2023 class as running back Jaquez Keyes de-committed on Monday.

Additionally, reserve tight end, Jaylan Franklin, has entered the transfer portal, thinning up the tight end room that saw significant depth issues in 2021.

If McGohan does finalize on Wisconsin with his commitment, he would be the lone tight end in the 2023 class as of now.