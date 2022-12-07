Badgers in the NFL: Week 13

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson had yet another pedestrian performance on Sunday, completing 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the Broncos’ loss to the Ravens.
Games with multiple Pass TD this season— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2022
Geno Smith Russell Wilson
10 1
Most in NFL t-29th in NFL pic.twitter.com/hzHzrCipfy
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor rushed for 82 yards on 21 carries and added three catches for 21 receiving yards in the Colts’ loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played 22% of offensive snaps and finished Sunday’s game against the Browns with two catches for 13 receiving yards and two carries for eight rushing yards. On special teams, the former walk-on recorded one solo tackle and had one kick return for 21 yards in the Texans’ loss.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): The Cardinals had a bye in Week 13.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran logged 23 total snaps (seven offensive, 16 special teams) and rushed for four yards on his lone carry and had one catch for three receiving yards in the Steelers’ win over the Falcons.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold saw playing time on 54% of offensive snaps and hauled in three of four targets for 15 receiving yards in the Dolphins’ loss to the 49ers. He also played 40% of special teams snaps and recorded one solo tackle in the game.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The former All-Pro started at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the Saints on Monday night.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played all 64 offensive snaps in the Rams’ loss to the Seahawks.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The eleven-year veteran started at right guard and played every offensive snap for the Ravens in their win over the Broncos.
Kevin Zeitler's three-block effort on the GW TD run by Huntley was highlight worthy. Sick play to help open a seam for Huntley to crash into the EZ, and help the Ravens steal a win.— All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) December 6, 2022
Linderbaum's stiff-leg celebration? Gif worthy.#Ravens #RavensFlock #BaltimoreRavens pic.twitter.com/W5K8J76FQW
- Cole Van Lanen, OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen logged six total snaps (four offensive, two special teams) in the Jaguars’ loss to the Lions.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 96% of offensive snaps for the Cowboys in Week 13.
Lot of good blocks on this play, but I'd argue one of the best is Tyler Biadasz's climb to the 2nd level to cut off Zaire Franklin (44) at the 2nd level, which is a big reason Zeke had so much space once he reaches the 2nd level. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/JbmydgHord— John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 6, 2022
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third-round pick saw the field for three special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ loss to the 49ers.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The Cardinals had a bye in Week 13.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was a healthy scratch for the Steelers’ game against the Falcons on Sunday.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt was on the field for 87% of defensive snaps and notched three solo tackles in the Steelers’ win over the Falcons.
TJ Watt is invisible today. Wasn’t out there for the last few plays of that drive. All the injuries take their toll on the DPOY.— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 4, 2022
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): The four-year veteran started at inside linebacker and finished with six total tackles and one pass defended in the Eagles’ win over the Titans.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 37% of defensive snaps and recorded five assisted tackles and half of a sack for the Dolphins in Week 13.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): Schobert saw action on a season-high 51% of defensive snaps and notched six total tackles in the Titans’ loss to the Eagles.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The third-year pro played 14 total snaps and finished with one quarterback hit before leaving Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose logged eight special teams snaps and recorded no tackles for the Commanders on Sunday.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson saw playing time on 47% of offensive snaps and hauled in two catches for just negative-one yard in the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Colts.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars game against the Lions on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The sixth-round pick was on the field for 22 total snaps (nine defensive, 13 special teams) but recorded no tackles in the Broncos’ loss to the Ravens.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal logged 23 total snaps (six offensive, 17 special teams) and had one solo tackle for the Chiefs on Sunday.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn started at inside linebacker and played every offensive snap in the Bears’ loss to the Packers. The undrafted rookie notched 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss in the game.
I think the Bears found a gem in Jack Sanborn (#57).— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) December 5, 2022
Starts shifting before the TE even goes in motion, reacts to the play LIGHTNING fast, avoids the blocker and gets to Aaron Jones.
Heck of a play from the undrafted LB. pic.twitter.com/4Jqcwt9Opi
Loading comments...